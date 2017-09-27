Montgomery County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management YOU COULD BE ELIGIBLE FOR MORE FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE For Immediate Release – September 26, 2017

Montgomery County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management continues to work with FEMA to get assistance for the citizens. Some of this assistance is up to you to obtain, if you were referred to the U.S. Small Business Administration or received an application for an SBA loan we strongly encourage you to apply. You could be missing out on additional financial assistance. You must complete an SBA application in order to see if you qualify for some of the Other Needs Assistance Program grants. If an SBA loan is offered, acceptance is not necessary and will not disqualify you from the Other Needs Assistance Program.

You may be eligible to receive other financial assistance such as.

The state provides these grants to repair or pay for: Disaster?related medical or dental Disaster?related funeral and burial Clothing; household items (room furnishings, appliances); tools (specialized or



protective clothing and equipment) required for your job; necessary educational materials (computers, school books, and supplies).

Fuels for primary heat source (heating oil, gas, firewood).

Disaster?specified clean?up items (wet/dry vacuum, air purifier and dehumidifier).

A vehicle damaged by the

Moving and storage expenses related to the disaster (moving and storing property to

avoid additional disaster damage while disaster?related repairs are being made to the home).

Other necessary expenses or serious needs as determined by the State and

o The application is not required for survivors seeking temporary rental assistance.

Additionally SBA has extended disaster assistance to private nonprofit organizations that provide essential services of a governmental nature are eligible for assistance.

Red Cross has launched an on-line financial assistance program and you can apply online at https://harveyhelp.redcross.org/index.html.

Montgomery County can use volunteer hours as a match of county contributions for FEMA reimbursement. If you are a nonprofit or other organization that volunteered or had volunteers helping with Harvey efforts, please contact the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to file the correct paperwork. This will act as an in-kind donation to Montgomery County and will count towards part of the percentage that we must pay for Harvey relief efforts.

Debris sites for public drop off:

1130 Pruitt -Spring – Closing October 1, 2017

242 – Northwest corner of 1314 & 242 – Closing October 16, 2017

10990 Seven Coves Rd – Conroe – Closing October 16, 2017

Lone Star Parkway – Montgomery- Closing October 16, 2017

County operated and managed debris removal will be discontinued on October 16, 2017. If you still have debris make sure it is out for pick up before that date. Contact the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management 936-523-3916 to report that you have debris in the right of way.

Remember to separate your debris and place in the county right-of-way, Do Not Bag Debris:

Normal household trash- to be picked up by your service Any household trash may be bagged or put out in the restrictions per your trash pickup. Vegetative debris Construction/demolition debris White goods (refrigerators, ranges, water heaters, freezers, unit air conditioners, washing machines, clothes dryers, and other similar domestic and commercial large appliances) E)waste (electronics) Household hazardous

Residents should not place debris directly under power

Residents should make sure debris piles are easily accessible and are not next to or leaning against trees, meters, mailboxes, water hydrants or anything that could be damaged during the collection

Residents should not allow debris to block drainage ditch.

Residents should keep vehicles clear of

Continue to monitor www.mctxoem.org for updated and new information.

###