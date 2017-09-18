Montgomery County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management MONTGOMERY COUNTY HAS MANY RESOURCES AVAILABLE

The Montgomery County Food Bank has food, hygiene products, cleaning supplies and more for those affected by Harvey. Their hope is to get these much need items closer to the communities in need. They can distribute the below products to any area 501(c)3, legitimate church, HOA, or other entity that is doing disaster relief. This could be a business, rotary, small nonprofit, church, etc.

If you are interested in being a distribution site, please contact John Kreger – 832-978-7435.

They will vet your organization, give you instruction, and will send product in pallet quantities, sorted boxes, sorted pallets. They just ask that you work with them on what they have in inventory.

Categories as follows:

Frozen meat, some in single serving

Produce, some ready to eat like apples

Nonperishable food items

Cleaning supplies

Hygiene items

Diapers, baby food

Bottled water/Gatorade

The distribution hubs remain open and available for other supplies, including clothing, cleaning supplies, and other assistance. Their contact and locations are as follows:

North, Central, West Montgomery County:

Crisis Assistance Center

1022 McCall Ave. Conroe, TX 77301

936-539-1096

Cac-mctx.org

The Friends of Conroe

1712 N. Frazier Suite 118 Conroe 77301

(936) 539-6009

friendsofconroe.com

Conroe First Assembly of God 3993 I 45 N Conroe, TX 77304

936-756-3445

East Montgomery County:

Mission Northeast

22098 Loop 494 New Caney, TX 77357

281-354-1200

Missionne.org

South Montgomery County:

Interfaith of the Woodlands 4242 Interfaith Way

The Woodlands, TX 77381 281-367-1230

Woodlandsinterfaith.org

Monetary donations can be accepted at any of the locations above. Monetary donations can also be made at:

The Montgomery County Community Foundation – MC Long term Disaster Recovery Fund http://www.mccfoundation.org/ If calling to make your donation please make sure to mention the Long term Disaster Recovery Fund (281) 363-8158

To donate online via PayPal:

Https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=8S54ZS4Y4YCQY

United Way- 1600 Lake Front Circle Ste. 248, The Woodlands, TX 77380 Phone: 281-292-4155

FEMA Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) is open. If you have any questions or need help with applying for FEMA go to the DRC. There are FEMA liaisons there to help you understand the process.

Location and Hours:

West Montgomery County Development Center 31355 Friendship Drive

Magnolia, TX 77355

Monday-Saturday 07:00 am – 7:00 pm

If you received damage to your home or property, and have not done so already, register with FEMA at www.disasterassistance.gov or call 1-800-621-3362.

Continue to monitor our website www.mctxoem.org for any further information.

