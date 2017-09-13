Montgomery County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management MOSQUITO AERIAL SPRAYING

Depending on weather conditions, aerial spraying for Montgomery County is scheduled to begin tomorrow evening September 14, 2017 at sunset. Since aerial spraying is contingent on weather and wind speed we will see spraying through September 20, 2017, in the dusk till dawn hours.

Planes will be flying over the area during the daytime hours. Do not be alarmed these flights are for aerial surveying only, no insecticide is being released.

Organized outdoor activities such as football games will still see the low flying planes. The aircraft is sophisticated enough to allow the insecticide spray to be regulated, and the pilots will stop the spraying as they fly over these highly populated areas.

The insecticide that will be used is Naled. According to the CDC, when large areas need to be treated quickly aerial spraying is the most effective and does not present a risk to people, pets or other animals. The insecticide is dispersed by airplanes equipped with nozzles that create droplets just the right size to kill mosquitoes. Once any remaining droplets settle to the ground, they quickly break down on surfaces, in water and in sunlight.

The licensed professional will use about an ounce (one to two tablespoons) per acre. If you would prefer to stay inside and close your windows and doors, when spraying takes place you can, but is not necessary.

Here are some ways that you can help eliminate mosquito problems:

Help eliminate any standing water (even small amounts) to prevent mosquitoes from laying their eggs. If water cannot be eliminated, such as in ornamental water features, use larvicides (available at many retailers) or other control measures to minimize opportunities for For example, you might be able to add fish that eat larvae to a pond, or add a fountain or aerator to keep the water moving.

Use window and door screens to keep mosquitoes from entering your home, workplace, or children’s

Use EPA-registered insect repellents to prevent getting Products that are EPA-registered have been confirmed to be safe and effective when you follow the directions.

Dress in light-colored clothing, long pants, and long

Before then continue to monitor our website www.mctxoem.org for any further information.

###