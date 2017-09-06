Montgomery County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management ONGOING RECOVERY

Debris pick up has begun, Montgomery County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management asks that if you have debris due to Hurricane Harvey to register under debris pickup & damage report www.mctxoem.org.
If you received damage to your home or property, and haven’t done so already, register with FEMA at Disasterassistance.gov or 1-800-621-3362. If you have any questions, concerns or need assistance in registering with FEMA or debris pickup & damage reports, call 936-523- 3916.
FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams have begun to visit subdivisions and the shelters to begin assisting people and assessing the damage. Be safe and ask for identification; their badges will have a chip. If their badge does not have a chip report the incident to law enforcement.
The Montgomery County Disaster Relief Distribution Center is open and ready to receive families affected by the floods. Over the weekend this donation and distribution center served 1104 families. Additionally, the Crisis Assistance Center received around 800 people over the last week.
Falcon Steel America 3575 Pollok
Conroe 77303
Tuesday-Friday, 9/5-9/8, 9am-4pm
Assistance agencies are in place throughout the county to serve specific areas of the County. All donations, cash or gift card donations can be taken at any of the following hubs.
North, Central, West Montgomery County:
Crisis Assistance Center 1022 McCall Ave.
Conroe, TX 77301,
936-539-1096,
cac-mctx.org
East Montgomery County:
Mission Northeast 22098 Loop 494
New Caney, TX 77357 281-354-1200
missionone.org
South Montgomery County:
Interfaith of The WOODLANDS 4242 Interfaith Way
The Woodlands, TX 77381 281-367-1230
Woodlandsinterfaith.org
If you would like to support food distribution efforts in the county, please contact Montgomery County Food Bank, 1 Food for Life Way, Conroe, 77385, 936-539-6686, mcfoodbank.org
If you would like to support a local assistance agency you can contact them directly or donate online via their website.
Supplies Needed:
- Full size shampoo & conditioner
- Baby Formula
- Clear or white large trash bags
- Monetary donations
- Gift Cards
- Gas cards
- New socks – all sizes
- New underwear – all sizes
- A 5 gallon bucket with lid
- 20 cotton wet mop
- Push broom
- A capped Broom
- Squeegee
- Scrub Brush
- Cellulose sponge
- Leather palm work gloves
- Medical exam gloves
- Respirator mask
- Heavy duty garbage bags
- Pine-Sol Cleaner
- Clorox Bleach
- Paper Towels Toilet paper
- Band aids
- Shaving cream
- Hand soap
- Razors
Continue to monitor www.mctxoem.org for updates.