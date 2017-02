Montgomery County Pct. 1-Annual Heavy trash days

MONTGOMERY COUNTY PCT. 1 COMMISSIONER MIKE MEADOR ‘S ANNUAL HEAVY TRASH WEEKEND WILL BE:

SATURDAY MARCH 18th AND SUNDAY MARH 19th STARTING AT 7:30 AM UNTIL 4:30 PM EACH DAY DUMPSTER LOCATIONS WILL BE:

=> PCT. 1 BARN AT 510 HWY. 75 NORTH, WILLIS, TEXAS 77378

TEXAS SHRED SOLUTIONS WILL BE OFFERING DOCUMENT SHREDDING AT THIS LOCATION ONLY

=> TXDOT STOCKPILE SITE ON HWY. 105 WEST APPROXIMATELY 3 MILES WEST OF MONTGOMERY ON THE SOUTH SIDE OF HWY. 105

ITEMS THAT WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED:

NO HOUSEHOLD TRASH

APPLIANCES WITH FREON ELECTRONICS HAZARDOUS WASTE

FIRE EXTINGUISHERS

CYLINDERS I TANKS OF ANY KlND

DRUMS PAINT

OIL ANTIFREEZE