Montgomery County, Pct. 4 Constable – Arrest Blotter 1/11-1/26

On 1/11/2017 around 7:00pm PCT 4 conducted a traffic stop in New Caney. The driver was identified as Castilleja, Noel 12/20/1983 from New Caney. Castilleja was allegedly driving under the influence and was arrested for the Misdemeanor B charge of DWI and an outstanding warrant out of Dallas County.

On 1/12/2017 at 9:45am PCT 4 conducted a traffic stop in New Caney. The driver was identified as Hebert, Mary 06/08/1966 from New Caney and the passenger was identified as Hebert, Thomas 06/07/1964 from New Caney. Mary Hebert was arrested for the state jail felony charge for a Felony Warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance out of Harris County. Thomas Hebert was arrested for a DWI Warrant out of Montgomery County.

On 1/13/2017 around 9:35am PCT 4 conducted a traffic stop in New Caney. The driver was identified by his Texas Offender ID as Mahaffey, Christopher 09/07/1980 from New Caney. Mahaffey was allegedly in possession of methamphetamine and was arrested for the Felony 3 charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance.

On 1/13/17 around 12:45pm PCT 4 conducted a traffic stop in Porter. The driver was identified as Webb, Ryan 4/26/1989 from Kingwood. Webb was allegedly in possession of marijuana and was arrested for the for a Misdemeanor B charge of possession of marijuana

On 1/13/2017 around 3:45pm PCT 4 conducted a traffic stop in Splendora. The driver was identified as Stone Jr., Richard 07/23/1990 from Humble. Stone was arrested for two outstanding Failure to Appear warrants out of Montgomery County.

1/14/17 around 2:30am PCT 4 conducted a traffic stop in New Caney. The driver was identified by his Texas ID card as Estrada III, Rodolfo 08/27/1982 from New Caney. Estrada was arrested for an outstanding warrant for Contempt of Court out of Harris County.

1/14/17 around 4:50am PCT 4 responded to a vehicle in the ditch at 99 Pkwy. @ 1314 in Conroe. The driver was identified by her Texas ID card as Aguinaga, Luz 09/09/1994 from Cleveland. Aguinaga was allegedly driving under the influence and was arrested for the Misdemeanor B charge of DWI.

1/14/17 around 11:00am PCT 4 conducted a traffic stop in Porter. The driver was identified by his Texas ID as Snow, Mark 12/06/1971 from Dayton and the female passenger identified as McKellar, Kimberly 05/20/1970 from Channelview. Snow was arrested for the felony 3 charge for Prohibited Weapon and a state jail felony charge for Possession of a controlled substance. McKellar was arrested for the Felony 3 Charge for possession of a controlled substance.

1/15/17 around 12:20pm PCT 4 conducted a traffic stop in Porter. The driver was identified as Desalme, David 08/10/1967 from Porter and the female passenger as Gorby, Raychell 03/11/1967 also from Porter. Desalme was allegedly in possession of a controlled substance, a state felony charge and was arrested. Gorby was allegedly in possession of marijuana and was arrested for the class B misdemeanor charge.

1/15/17 around 4:00pm PCT 4 conducted a traffic stop for expired registration in Kingwood. The backseat passenger was identified as Prejean, Jarrod 05/23/1997 from Houston. Prejean was arrested for a State Jail felony charge of Warrant for unauthorized Absence from a Community Correction Facility, and a class A misdemeanor charge of warrant for evading arrest/detention.

1/15/17 around 10:45pm PCT 4 conducted a traffic stop in New Caney. The male identified himself as Barricks, Christopher 04/30/1985. Barricks was allegedly in possession of marijuana and was arrested for the class B misdemeanor charge and a class B misdemeanor charge for Fail to Identify. Identified as Barricsk, Joseph 01/06/1984 from New Caney.

1/16/17 around 4:15pm PCT 4 conducted a traffic stop in New Caney. The driver was identified by a Texas ID card was Teasdale, Rhonda 09/30/1958 and the

passenger as Mandrell, Kenneth 10/11/1969. Mandrell provided his real name as Lacina, Jeffery 01/01/1980 from Conroe. Lacina was arrested for a Bond forfeiture warrant with original charge off Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle out of Liberty County and for a class A misdemeanor charge for Evading Arrest/Detention Warrant out of Cleveland PD.

1/16/17 around 10:00pm PCT 4 conducted a traffic stop in Porter. The driver was identified by his Mexican ID as Alberto Maldonado-Mojica 06/17/1990 from Humble. Maldonado-Mojica was arrested for an active warrant in Montgomery County.

1/17/17 around 9:45am PCT 4 conducted a traffic stop in New Caney. The driver was identified as Renfro, Joshua 09/11/1984 from Conroe. Renfro was arrested for an active warrant for larceny out of Harris County.

1/17/17 around 2:30pm PCT 4 conducted a traffic stop in Porter. The driver identified as Adams, Casey 06/20/1996 from Porter was allegedly in possession of marijuana. The passenger was identified as Derkowski, Michael 03/17/1997 also from Porter and allegedly in possession of marijuana. The narcotics K9 was deployed and both subjects were arrested for a class B misdemeanor charge of Possession of Marijuana.

1/17/17 around4:45pm PCT 4 conducted a traffic stop in New Caney. The driver was identified as Winter, Storm 07/24/1985 from Porter. Winter was allegedly in possession of methamphetamine after a K9 search was performed. Winter was arrested for the state jail felony charge of possession of a controlled substance.

1/18/17 around 2:30pm PCT 4 responded to a call from adult probation in New Caney. The probationer was identified as Thompson, Sandra 03/26/1958 from Splendora. Thompson was arrested for the misdemeanor charge of a warrant.

1/18/2017 around 7:00pm PCT 4 received information about a suspicious vehicle on S. Navasota. The driver was identified as Oliver, Christopher 10/16/1989 from Spendora. Oliver was arrested for a state felony charge of an active warrant.

1/19/17 around 10:00am PCT 4 conducted a warrant search in Conroe. Duce, Macky 05/14/1964 from Shepherd was arrested for an active warrant in Montgomery County.

1/19/17 around 1:15pm PCT 4 conducted a warrant search on S. Wildwood. Garcia, Bonnie 11/19/1977 from Porter was arrested for a class A misdemeanor for a warrant for theft out of Harris County.

1/19/17 around 9:15pm PCT conducted a traffic stop in Splendora. The driver was identified by her Mexico ID card as Ake-Garcia, Karla 09/25/1994. Ake-Garcia was allegedly in possession of marijuana and arrested for a felony 3 charge for Tampering with Evidence. Ake-Garcia had arrived to pick up Patino-Villgas, Alma 01/12/1996 who was identified by her Mexico Passport, after a traffic stop was conducted and the driver Patino-Villgas was issued traffic citations and released. Two male passengers were arrested and released to ICE for each having 11 prior deportations for numerous felony offenses.

1/20/17 around 8:15am PCT4 made contact with Everton, Thomas 06/04/1980 from New Caney. Everton was arrested for the Felony 3 warrant for theft of aluminum/bronze/copper/brass material.

1/20/17 around 12:30pm PCT 4 conducted a traffic stop in New Caney. The driver was identified as Miller, Calvin 08/13/1982 from Porter. Miller was arrested for misdemeanor warrants from Montgomery and Crockett County for possession of marijuana and driving while license invalid.

1/20/17 around 5:30pm PCT 4 conducted a felony probation violation warrant in Splendora. Osburn, Jonathan 06/02/1971 from Splendora was arrested.

1/20/17 around 10:00pm PCT 4 conducted a traffic stop in New Caney. Passenger Savage, Bryan 03/17/1995 from Shepherd was allegedly in possession of marijuana and arrested for a misdemeanor B charge of possession of marijuana.

1/22/17 around 2:15pm PCT 4 conducted a traffic stop in Porter. The driver was identified as Baker, Robert 07/04/1977 from Porter. Baker was arrested for a misdemeanor warrant from Montgomery County.

1/22/17 around 4:00pm PCT 4 conducted a traffic stop in New Caney. The driver was identified, as well as both passengers. The front passenger was identified as Rizo, Christopher 05/20/1989 from Houston and was arrested for a Blue Warrant out of Pardon and Parole for Parole violation.

1/24/17 around 11:06am PCT 4 conducted a traffic stop in Porter. The passenger identified as Rhodus, Ronnie 05/14/1983 from Houston. Rhodus was arrested for a state jail felony charge for a blue warrant. It was found that Rhodus has removed his ankle monitor in an attempt not to be located.

1/25/17 around 12:00pm PCT 4 conducted a traffic stop in Porter. The driver was identified as Bounds III, William 09/08/1998 from Porter. Bounds was arrested for a class C misdemeanor warrant for fishing without a license.

1/26/17 around 11:00am PCT 4 responded to a warrant service call at adult probation in New Caney. The probationer was identified as Shirley, Jennifer 03/09/1984 from New Caney. Shirley was arrested for a state jail felony warrant for possession of a controlled substance.