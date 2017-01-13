Montgomery County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office Nabs Escaped Prisoner/Burglary Suspect/Suspect may be tied to many other burglaries, thefts and other crimes.

In the early morning hours of 1/10/2017 a burglary took place at EMC Towing in New Caney, TX. A white male came to the business around 12:30am to inquire about getting property out of a car he claimed was his. The business employee denied Azzeh access to the car because Azzeh could not product an identification confirming ownership; both the employee and Azzeh then left the area. Approximately 30 minutes later, Azzeh returned to the business and found his way to the office area of business and removed a safe containing approximately $1000.00 then fled the location. Later that day the business owner noticed the safe was missing and notified the Pct. 4 Constable’s Office.

An investigation led deputies to identify the suspect as Azzeh, Khaled w/m 7/12/87 from Houston, TX. Deputies soon learned that Azzeh was an escaped inmate from the Fort Bend County Jail and has been allegedly committing crimes in and around the Houston area.

That same night around 8pm, deputies located the vehicle Azzeh was driving in the Best Buy parking lot in Humble, TX, a stolen blue 2008 Mazda CX-9. It was there Pct. 4 deputies, along with assistance from Humble PD and the US Marshall’s Service was able to take Azzeh into custody; Azzeh was later transported back to the Fort Bend County Jail. Azzeh faces felony burglary charges in Montgomery County, as well as a host of charges in Harris County and Fort Bend County. Azzeh may also be tied to other residential and vehicle burglaries in the area.