Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office Conducting Warrant Round-Up

It’s time to pay your fines in Montgomery County.

The annual statewide Great Texas Warrant Roundup has started for 2017. This will run through the end of March. Those individuals with outstanding tickets and warrants will be arrested and fines collected. The Pct. 1Constables office working in conjunction with other law enforcement agencies will use all available technology and techniques to locate absconders at home, at work or wherever they may be.

While this operation is underway, those with unpaid fines who have avoided their responsibilities will be arrested and brought before the court or taken to jail.

Anyone with outstanding fines or warrants should take this time to contact the Justice Court to get their accounts in order. Justice Court 1,Judge Wayne Mack and his staff are prepared to work with those with outstanding fines to avoid being arrested. You can pay your fines or set up a payment plan.

Numerous state and local law enforcement agencies will be involved in this roundup to include Pct. 1, 2,3,4,5 Constables offices, DPS Highway Patrol, State Game Wardens, Montgomery PD. Willis PD and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s office.