Montgomery County Precinct 4 Commissioner Jim Clark talks to KSTAR about the Animal Shelter Director’s Exit in the Near Future and the Search for a New Director by Beth O'Brien | Aug 17, 2016 | Local News Click on the link below to hear the interview with Commissioner Clark: http://www.kstarcountry.com/site/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/8-17-JIM-CLARK-ON-DOCTOR-HAYDEN.mp3 Bobbi Bell says: August 18, 2016 at 10:47 am maybe if Dr. White had gotten the support from the commissioners that hayden got, he would not have left. Sharon Dale Oller says: August 18, 2016 at 9:17 am “It would have not been right to tell the public…?” What other truths are you withholding from the taxpayers Commissioner Clark? As a voting citizen I have the right to determine what I can and cannot handle, your job Mr. Commissioner is to disclose the information. Elected officials that continue to cross the lines of legality get indicted and removed from office. Jan Weber says: August 18, 2016 at 9:17 am At least he proved to everyone he has no idea what he’s doing. Gary Umholtz says: August 18, 2016 at 8:02 am Clark needs to be replaced immediately! Terri Brown Ferguson says: August 18, 2016 at 8:01 am Liar, liar pants on fire. Terri Brown Ferguson says: August 18, 2016 at 8:01 am He if didn’t intead to be long term why did he fight so hard to have his annual salary increased? Stacy Tisdale says: August 17, 2016 at 9:46 pm Beth, ask White why he left. Stacy Tisdale says: August 17, 2016 at 9:46 pm Comm. needs to go right along with him. Nancy Hicks says: August 17, 2016 at 9:46 pm He was never hired to be interim. This is back tracking. Clark needs to be removed. He is the heart of the problem. Jennifer Brush Honeycutt says: August 17, 2016 at 9:46 pm When your feet are to the fire and you are pending indictment….have an inexperienced director who is FAR overpaid……..and even the other commisioners are gettng sick of your $hi!……you gotta spin it and do damage control, right? Make it look like it was intentionally temporary all along. Remember this? http://l.facebook.com/l.php?u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.kstarcountry.com%2Fnews%2Fnew-montgomery-county-animal-shelter-director-fires-some-staff-members-kstar-has-interviews-on-the-firings%2F&h=bAQHYxRWm I tell you what, what temp director has the power and authority given to them to DECIMATE the foster base? To deny volunteers who REALLY ran that place from entering?……to FIRE the heart of that place because they dare disagree with your cold tactless policies for those animals – with no right ups, no issues prior, no written reason for their removal after YEARS of dedicated 24/7 service (note: 24/7 is not fathomable to people who don’t even put in part time hours at the shelter I’m sure!) What kind of person says that the shelter is a “shithole” in a public meeting? Someone without class and without enough professionalism to get the job done – someone with an ego the size of North America. The same guy who gets mad at a volunteer and to pay him back goes to the incinerator room and photographs the MANY animals our county has failed – a heaoping pile of what remains of them – bones with a book shoved in the pile and turned into a self riteous meme. Someone who does that lacks compassion/tact/and a beating heart, just a coward _______. CLARK needs to be interim commisioner, and right along with Hayden/Mark……….be replaced with qualified people with HEART and the balls to get the job done and work with EVERYONE! Even “bored housewives”. Stacy Tisdale says: August 17, 2016 at 9:46 pm Beth, why were none of the positions (other than Volunteer Coordinator and Kennel Techs) not posted? Not one in at least 5 years has been posted. It’s tax payer money, right? Why are tax payers not given a chance to apply? Cory Durand says: August 17, 2016 at 9:02 pm He was not given 1 day, it was 30 days and the vet who put in her notice never left, so basically, it was a false alarm. I cannot believe the court would back such aggressive moves under an “interim” employee. Unbelievable that Jim Clark just publicly mouthed that it just was not right to tell the public..no words. Rey Wendy says: August 17, 2016 at 8:01 pm Jim Clark need to be fired!