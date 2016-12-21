Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable’s office BLOTTER REPORT 12/08/16-12/17/16

12/08/16- Around 9:00pm PCT 4 observed a suspicious vehicle in New Caney, TX. Deputies made contact with the occupants and identified them as: Maples, Charles 07/09/1988 from Florida; Wilfong, Kristopher 04/22/1986 from Splendora, TX; Rodgers, Eric 08/31/1983 from Splendora, TX. Deputies allegedly found methamphetamine, cocaine and Xanax inside of the vehicle along with two pistols. Maples was arrested for a 2nd Degree Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance charge and for Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

Wilfong was arrested for Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Rodgers was arrested for Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

12/10/16- Around 6:00pm PCT 4 made a traffic stop in New Caney, TX. The driver was identified as Walton, John 05/23/1959 from Huffman, TX. Walton was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

12/11/16- Around 10:30am PCT 4 made a traffic stop in Porter, TX. The driver was identified as Gunter, Blake 12/26/1980 from Porter, TX. Gunter was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

12/12/16- Around 12:15am PCT 4 along with DPS observed suspicious behavior in Porter, TX. Officers made contact with Story, Marvin 10/08/1959 from Porter, TX. Marvin was allegedly in possession of methamphetamine. Marvin was arrested for the State Jail Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance charge.

12/12/16- Around 2:45pm PCT 4 conducted a warrant service in Conroe, TX. Deputies allegedly recovered methamphetamine and marijuana from inside of a mobile home. The suspects inside of the residence were identified as: Gregory, William 02/05/1962 from Cleveland, TX; Duhon, Starr 01/21/1997 from Conroe, TX; Sams, Marylou 03/19/1972 from Conroe, TX; Caldwell, Kevin 07/31/1994 from Conroe, TX; Pennington, Johnny 03/28/1992 from Montgomery, TX. Caldwell was arrested for a Class B Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana charge. Duhon and Pennington were arrested for a State Jail Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance charge. Sams was arrested for a first degree felony possession of controlled substance with the intent to deliver charge. Gregory was arrested for a felony warrant and the 2nd Degree Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance charge.

12/13/16- Around 1:30pm PCT 4 made a traffic stop in New Caney, TX. The driver was identified as Jimenez, Eddie 08/16/1987 from Splendora, TX. Eddie was allegedly in possession of methamphetamine and was arrested for the State Jail Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance charge and multiple warrants.

12/13/16- Around 2:30pm PCT 4 made a traffic stop in Porter, TX. Two of the passengers were identified as Elverd, Barry 09/11/1987 from Porter, TX and Eudey, Tyler 03/16/1993 from New Caney, TX. Elverd was allegedly in possession of methamphetamine and was arrested for the State Jail Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance Charge. Eudey was allegedly in possession of marijuana and was arrested for that class b misdemeanor charge.

12/13/16- Around 11:00pm PCT 4 stopped a vehicle for a traffic offense. The passenger was identified as Mason, Audrey 07/23/1987 and was arrested for a warrant.

12/14/2016- Around 3:15pm, PCT 4 and K9 Dino made contact with a male sitting in a vehicle, parked in the fire of Kroger in Porter, TX. The deputy smelled the odor of burning marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. An investigation showed that the male, Sunden, Henry Jr., 1/22/65 from New Caney, TX to be in possession of over a gram of methamphetamine. Sunden was arrested for the 3rd degree felony.

12/14/2016- Just before 8pm, PCT 4 and K9 Dino, stopped a vehicle for a traffic offense. The driver, Crain, Carter 9/23/97 from Humble, TX was arrested for possession of a controlled subjstance, “marijuana wax”, a state jail felony.

12/15/2016- Around 4pm, PCT served a felony warrant in New Caney for Jensen, William 12/1/85 from New Caney, TX. Original charge was Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle.

12/15/2016- Around 4pm, PCT 4 was dispatched to Amegy Bank in Porter, TX regarding a forgery in progress. An investigation showed Ruiz, Angela 9/7/82 from Huffman, TX was trying to cash a check, written for $450.00 that did not belong to her. She was arrested on the state jail felony charge.

12/17/2016- Around 1:45am, PCT 4 stopped to assist a vehicle on the side of the road with its flashers on. One of the passengers, Strickland, James 11/14/79 from Conroe, TX was arrested for 2 active felony warrants.