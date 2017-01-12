MONTGOMERY COUNTY PRECINCT FOUR CONSTABLE’S OFFICE ARREST BLOTTER REPORT 01/01/17-01/010/17

On 1/1/2017 around 12:30am PCT 4 responded to a suspicious vehicle in New Caney. Deputies made contact with a male named Flickinger, Robert 03/10/1977 and a female named Hoffman, Christina 01/07/1985. Both subjects had allegedly broke into a fenced in area and stole multiple items. Both subjects were arrested for a state jail felony charge of theft. Deputies also allegedly found marijuana inside of the vehicle. Both subjects were also charged with the Class B charge possession of marijuana.

On 1/1/2017 at 7:33am PCT 4 responded to a disturbance in progress and Porter Texas. The suspect Forth, Jessica 05/19/1982 was arrested for two outstanding warrants.

On 1/1/2017 around 8:30pm PCT 4 responding to a theft in progress at Porter Walmart. The suspect was identified as Cordova, Tammie 06/13/1989 and arrested for theft.

On 1/1/2017 around 9pm PCT 4 conducted a warrant service in Porter on Obryant, Angela 09/14/1984. Angela was arrested for a DWI warrant.

On 1/2/2017 around 1:15pm PCT 4 responded to a forgery and progress at the Walgreens store in Porter. The suspect was identified as Caldwell, Samantha 4/3/1993. Caldwell allegedly attempted to fill a prescription that did not belong to her. Call Rose also allegedly in possession of methamphetamine. Caldwell was arrested for the state jail felony charge of possession of a controlled substance.

On 1/2/2017 around 7:30pm PCT 4 conducted a traffic stop in New Caney. The driver was identified as Seay, James 09/06/1977. Seay was arrested for the class B misdemeanor charge driving while license invalid.

On 1/3/2017 at 7:45pm PCT 4 conducted a traffic stop in Porter. The driver was identified as Chavez, Jonathan 11/28/1997. Chavez was allegedly in possession of synthetic marijuana and was arrested for the class B misdemeanor charge possession of a controlled substance.

On 1/4/2017 around 10:30pm PCT 4 conducted a traffic stop in New Caney. The driver was identified as Martin, Samuel 10/1/1992 from New Caney. Martin was allegedly in possession of methamphetamine and was arrested for the state jail felony charge possession of a controlled substance.

On 1/5/2017 around 10:45am PCT 4 conducted a warrant service in New Caney. Grant, Luther 06/29/1970 was arrested for a felony warrant.

On 1/5/2017 around 6:30pm PCT 4 responded to a suspicious person call in Porter. Payne, Alexander 6/16/95 was arrested for a warrant.

On 1/6/2017 around 10:30am PCT 4 made a traffic stop in New Caney. The driver was identified as Johnson, Darrel 9/26/1974. Johnson was arrested for driving while license invalid.

1/6/2017 around 9:45pm, PCT 4 stopped a vehicle for an expired registration. The driver Handy, Desmond 10/9/93 from Lufkin, TX was arrested for driving while license invalid, a class B misdemeanor.

1/7/2017 just after midnight, PCT 4 stopped a vehicle for running a red light. The driver Krauzer, Charles II 9/2/90 from Conroe, TX was arrested for 4 outstanding misdemeanor warrants.

1/7/2017 around 10am, PCT 4 stopped a vehicle for several traffic violations. The driver Segura, Jose 8/19/81 from Baytown, TX was arrested for Possession of Marijuana, a class B misdemeanor.

1/7/2017 around 1pm, PCT 4 responded to a suspicious vehicle call on Loop 494 regarding someone asleep in a vehicle in the parking lot of a store. The driver, Cockrell, Robert 5/28/96 was arrested for allegedly being in possession of a controlled substance, synthetic marijuana, a class B misdemeanor.

1/7/2017 around 4:15pm, PCT 4 stopped a vehicle for a registration violation. A passenger in the vehicle, Goodman, Alex 5/2/96 was arrested for active misdemeanor warrants.

1/7/2017 just before 6pm, PCT 4 stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. The driver Pilgrim, Frankey 3/25/71 from Houston, TX was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of Harris County.

1/7/2017 around 8:40pm, PCT 4 stopped a vehicle for a traffic offense, a passenger in the vehicle Bowden, Lynsdey 5/26/85 from Conroe, TX was arrested for allegedly being in possession of marijuana, a class B misdemeanor.

1/8/2017 around 9am, PCT 4 stopped a vehicle for a traffic offense. The driver Sallas, Morlin 4/15/71 from New Caney, TX was arrested for an outstanding felony warrant.

1/8/2017 around 7:30pm, PCT 4 was dispatched to a theft at Walmart. Preat, Victoria 8/27/88 from Porter, TX was arrested for felony theft.

1/9/2017 just after 1am, PCT 4 stopped a vehicle for a registration violation. A passenger in the vehicle, Webber, Justin 4/23/92 from Houston, TX was arrested for the alleged possession of marijuana, a class B misdemeanor.

1/9/2017 just before 4pm, PCT 4 responded to a possible theft at Academy in New Caney, TX. Deputies located the vehicle as it was leaving the parking lot. Kollias, Bridget 1/21/95 from Humble, TX was arrested for the alleged possession of methamphetamine, a state jail felony. Blackburn, Kelsey 7/1/94 from Huffman, TX was arrested for public intoxication. Willoughby, David 11/20/75 from Humble, TX was arrested for the alleged possession of methamphetamine, a third degree felony.

1/10/2017 around 10am, PCT 4 stopped a vehicle for a traffic offense. Walker, Joshua 3/28/74 from Willis, TX was arrested for the alleged possession of a methamphetamine, a state jail felony. Walker, Jason 12/31/75 from Willis, TX was arrested for the alleged possession of methamphetamine.

1/10/2017 around 10am, PCT 4 stopped a vehicle for several offenses. The driver Castleberry, Robert 12/30/71 from Conroe, TX was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, a class B misdemeanor as well as resisting arrest/detention, a class A misdemeanor.

1/10/2017 around 1pm, PCT 4 served a warrant at adult probation for Ward, Anthony 8/29/85 from Houston, TX. The warrant was a felony burglary out of Harris County.