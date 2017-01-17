Montgomery County Resident Injured by E-cigarette Explosion

28 year old Magnolia resident is the latest victim in a series of accidents trending across the country, U.S. Senator urges FDA and CPSC to immediately investigate the safety of this widely used alternative to conventional cigarettes

Early in the evening of December 23rd, a 28 year old man was sitting with his family on the back patio of their Magnolia home, using a battery powered device commonly referred to as an “E-Cig” or electronic cigarette.

As he was using the device near his mouth, the lithium battery powering the device failed, causing an explosion and a flash. The end of the electronic cigarette blew off, striking him in the stomach, before ricocheting against a wall. The remaining portion of the device struck the victim in the face, resulting in severe facial trauma, including loss of teeth and a broken jaw. The victim was treated at the scene by MCHD EMS, then flown to the Houston Medical Center via a PHI Air Medical helicopter, where he underwent multiple surgeries. The victim was released from the hospital on December 30th, but faces an extended recovery time.

Ironically, this incident occurred just one day before a U.S. Senator penned a letter to the FDA and the Consumer Product Safety Commission, urging an immediate recall of the exploding devices and establishment of clear safety standards for rechargeable lithium-ion batteries used to power them.

CT Senator Richard Blumenthal issued the warning after a near identical incident occurred last year in Connecticut, causing severe injuries and a long hospitalization for a resident in the city of Stratford. This incident and over a hundred more fires and explosions involving electronic cigarettes incidents have been documented by various state and local agencies throughout the United States.

An October, 2014 report by the U.S. Fire Administration, (USFA), urged an investigation at that time into the lithium batteries used to power these devices, citing documented reports of 25 incidents and 9 injuries between 2009 and 2014. With the rise in popularity of these devices over the past two years, the number of reported incidents has increased dramatically, prompting the calls for investigation into their safety.

The victim in the most recent incident in Magnolia had purchased “after-market” batteries for his electronic cigarette and had been using them in his device when it exploded and injured him. While the USFA report notes that most of the incidents have occurred while charging the batteries, others have occurred while the device was either in the user’s pocket or in use around their face. A number of widely circulated video clips show incidents where a device has ignited or exploded while in someone’s jeans or shirt pocket, but the most serious injuries have occurred when the devices failed while in use around the face, as in the Magnolia incident.

Until additional guidance is issued by either the FDA or CPSC, the Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office offers the following safety recommendations;

ALWAYS USE THE CHARGING APPLIANCE THAT COMES WITH THE UNIT AND FOLLOW THE MANUFACTURER’S INSTRUCTIONS.

PLUGGING AN E-CIGARETTE INTO A “STANDARD” USB PORT TO RECHARGE MAY RESULT IN AN EXPLOSION AND/OR FIRE.

WHEN PURCHASING AFTER-MARKET OR REPLACEMENT BATTERIES FOR YOUR DEVICE, PURCHASE THEM FROM A RELIABLE SOURCE AND MAKE SURE THEY ARE LISTED AS COMPATIBLE WITH YOUR ELECTRONIC CIGARETTE DEVICE.

Release from Senator Blumenthal’s Office

https://www.blumenthal.senate.gov/newsroom/press/release/blumenthal-calls-for-recall-of-exploding-e-cigarettes-ban-from-us-skies

USFA report

https://www.usfa.fema.gov/downloads/pdf/publications/electronic_cigarettes.pdf