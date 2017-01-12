Montgomery County Sheriff Office’s Weekly Media Summary

District 1

On 01/03/2017, a District 1 Deputy with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a family violence call in the 12500 block of Roy Harris Loop, Conroe, TX. Upon arrival the deputy met with the female victim who said she had been assaulted by her boyfriend. The male was intoxicated and had become upset with the female and began choking her. The male was arrested for assault strangulation with prior conviction and transported to Montgomery County Jail.

On 1/8/2017, a District 1 Deputy observed a vehicle with an expired license plate pull into a driveway. As the deputy attempted to stop the vehicle the female passenger exited the vehicle and walked toward a gate to a residence. After speaking with the female the deputy asked the male driver to exit the vehicle at which time he observed a shot gun sitting next to the driver. The deputy completed a database check on the serial number, at which time it returned stolen. A search of the vehicle was conducted at which time a syringe with methamphetamine was located on the passenger side of the vehicle. The male was arrested for theft of firearm and the female was arrested for possession of controlled substance.

District 2

On 1-4-17, a District 2 Deputy initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation in the 12100 block of FM 1488. During the roadside investigation, the 27 year old male driver, from Navasota, was arrested on the charge of possession of a controlled substance. A 24 year old female passenger, from Bryan, was also arrested and charged with possession of marijuana. Both subjects were transported to jail.

On 1-4-17, a District 2 Deputy was dispatched to the 1000 block of Sawdust Road in reference to a stolen purse. The Deputy met with a victim who gave descriptions of the three males involved in the theft. The males were later located and detained. The three males, two 19 year olds and one 18 years of age, all from Houston, were arrested and charged with theft, and transported to jail.

District 3

On 1/4/17, a District 3 Deputy was dispatched to Spanish Oaks in regards to a family violence call. After arriving on scene a 52 year old male was arrested for assault.

On 1/7/17, a District 3 Deputy was dispatched to Porter Wal-Mart in regards to a theft call. After arriving on scene a 39 year old female was arrested for theft.

District 4

On 1/5/17, District 4 Patrol Deputies were dispatched to the Grand Estates Apartments on FM 2978 in reference to a Disturbance in Progress. Upon arrival the Deputies made contact with both parties involved. Due to one of the females failing to comply with commands and physically assaulting the other female while the Deputies were on scene, she was taken into custody for Assault Family Violence. The 37 year old female was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

On 1/8/17, a District 4 Patrol Deputy was dispatched to the Advance Auto Care located on Woodlands Parkway for a warrant service. Upon arrival the Deputy met with a 42 year male with a felony warrant for failure to register as a sex offenders. The warrant was confirmed and the male taken into custody.

District 5

On 1/7/17, a District 5 Deputy was dispatched to the 11800 block of Seashell Cir in reference to a disturbance call. Upon arriving the deputy completed a law enforcement database check and discovered the male was wanted through Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. The warrant was confirmed and the male was transported to male booking.

On 1/8/17, a District 5 Deputy was dispatched to the 7200 block of Snug Harbor in reference to a family violence call. Upon arrival the suspect was gone however his brother was still on location. The brother was checked through dispatch and showed to have an active warrant through Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. The warrant was confirmed and the male was transported to male booking.

District 6

On 01/05/17, a District 6 Deputy conducted a traffic stop in the 3500 block of East Panther Creek Drive for a traffic violation. The deputy made contact with the male driver who was extremely nervous. A search of the vehicle was conducted at which time a back pack was located that contained a large amount of narcotics. Fifteen different types of illegal narcotics were identified upon the search of the bag. The 29 year old male from Houston was then arrested and charged with Felony 1 possession of a Controlled Substance with intent to deliver.

On 01/07/17, a District 6 Deputy was patrolling the Panther Creek area when he observed a traffic violation. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the 20 year old male driver. The male driver from Magnolia, TX was then arrested and charged with reckless driving. The male was booked into jail on the above charge.