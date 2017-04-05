Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies arrest juvenile for multiple felony offenses.

Just after 4:00 am, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Communications received a call from a citizen that observed a vehicle ramming into the front doors of the Love’s Gas Station located at 9600 Longstreet Road, Willis, Texas. After several strikes to the front door, the suspect vehicle took off toward I.H. 45. The witness provided Telecommunications with a description of the suspect vehicle, a silver Dodge Dually truck as well as the license plate. According to database checks, the Dodge Dually was reported stolen out of Montgomery County on April 3, 2017. Once on IH-45, District 1 Sheriff’s Deputies located the vehicle traveling south. When Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, it evaded at a high rate of speed. Deputies pursued and as the suspect vehicle approached the intersection of SH-242 and IH-45, the front passenger (unknown description) exited the vehicle and fled into the woods. The driver then re-entered the main lanes of IH-45 where he attempted to elude capture from law enforcement.

With the pursuit now into Harris County, the suspect was passing through the intersection of the IH-45 frontage road at Gulf Bank when he struck a sign and side-swiped an 18-wheeler, but still continued to flee from law enforcement. The suspect vehicle then exited at N. Shepherd and began to drive down numerous residential streets. The suspect vehicle struck a curb and spun out at the intersection of Ella Blvd and 18th Street where he was taken into custody.

The driver, a 16 year old juvenile male, was transported to the Montgomery County Juvenile Detention for processing. The identity of the passenger is unknown at this time. It is believed the two male suspects rammed the Love’s in Willis in an attempt to burglarize the store and/or steal the ATM. Deputies recovered a black ski mask from the vehicle.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office will be working with both the Willis Police Department and Houston Police Department to file the appropriate charges against the suspect in custody as well as identify the one suspect at large.

Arrested:

16 year old juvenile male

Charges:

Evading Felony 3

Theft of Vehicle State Jail Felony

Criminal Mischief State Jail Felony