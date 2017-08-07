Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Looking for Homicide Suspect

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a suspect related to a homicide case currently under investigation.

Just after 2:00 am, on August 6, 2017, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to 11400 block of Underwood Street Willis, Texas, in reference to a stabbing. When Deputies arrived they discovered the victim, 17 year old Johnny Leon Hodum Jr, in the rear seat of a vehicle with a stab wound to the abdomen. Hodum was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Homicide – Violent Crimes Unit responded to the scene and identified 22 year old Joshua Lee Villagomez as the person responsible for the death. A warrant has been issued for Villagomez. Villagomez is a white male, 6’01” tall, approximately 160 lbs. with dark hair and a tattoo of a rosary with a teardrop on his left cheekbone. Villagomez is considered armed and dangerous. If located, please contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800, or Montgomery County Crime Stoppers at 800-392-STOP (7867) and refer to case 17A232574.