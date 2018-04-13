MONTGOMERY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION TO MEET APRIL 16TH

NOTICE OF MEETING

Montgomery Economic Development Corporation (MEDC)

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Directors of the Montgomery Economic Development Corporation will hold a regular meeting at 6:00 p.m. on April 16, 2018 at the Montgomery City Hall, 101 Old Plantersville Road, in Montgomery, Texas.

Call to Order

Open Public Comment Approval of Minutes of March 19, 2018 Monthly Financial Report (March, 2018) Consideration and possible action regarding recommendation to City Council of MEDC portion of sales tax in the 1% ESD shared area

Consideration and possible action regarding downtown improvements for Mccown Street

Consideration and possible action regarding City Council Economic Development Report

Economic Development Report – Shannan Reid, Jack Yates