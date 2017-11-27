MONTGOMERY PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION AGENDA REGULAR MEETING OF MONDAY, NOVEMBER 27, 2017, 6:00 P.M.

CITY HALL COUNCIL CHAMBERS 101 OLD PLANTERSVILLE ROAD, MONTGOMERY, TEXAS.

CALL TO ORDER VISITOR/CITIZENS FORUM

Any citizen with business not scheduled on the agenda may speak to the Commission. Prior to speaking, each speaker must be recognized by the Chairman. Commission may not discuss or take any action on any item, but may place the issue on a future agenda. The number of speakers along with the time allowed per speaker may be limited.

1. Consideration/take action regarding October 23, 2017 minutes

Consideration and possible action regarding Planning and Zoning Commission Meeting Schedule for December 2017.

Consideration and possible action regarding sign permit at 312 John A Butler Street — Amanda Hall

Consideration and possible action regarding approving a building permit for 40 1 College S to add exterior wall and brick archway-­ Kemifer Corporation

Consideration and possible action regarding calling a public hearing for Conidor Enhancement Ordinance amendment