Montgomery Planning and Zoning Commission to meet Monday, June 26th

MONTGOMERY PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION AGENDA REGULAR MEETING OF
MONDAY, JUNE 26, 2017, 6:00 P.M.
CITY HALL COUNCIL CHAMBERS 101 OLD PLANTERSVILLE ROAD, MONTGOMERY, TEXAS.
CALL TO ORDER VISITOR/CITIZENS FORUM
Any citizen with business not scheduled on the agenda may speak to the Commission. Prior to speaking, each speaker must be recognized by the Chairman. Commission may not discuss or take any action on any item, but may place the issue on a future agenda. The number of speakers along with the time allowed per speaker may be limited.
- Consideration/take action regarding May 22, 2017 minutes
- Presentation of Westmont Square Development – Monty West
- Consideration/take action regarding Montgomery First Final
- Consideration/take action regarding Lake Creek Village 3 Final Plans
- Report regarding Land-Use Plan for the City
- Report regarding zoning changes throughout the City
- Consideration/take action regarding landscape ordinance implementation
- Adjournment
Jae ates, City Administrator
