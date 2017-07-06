Mosquito Abatement Measures in place to Protect Against West Nile

For Immediate Release

The Precinct 3 Commissioner’s Office, in partnership with The Woodlands Township, continues mosquito abatement measures to protect the public from any mosquito borne illness. Last week, the first mosquito samples from The Woodlands Township tested positive for the West Nile virus. Treatment of the affected area is underway and will continue throughout the week. A map of the treatment areas can be found at http://www.precinct3.org/mosquito-abatement/

The South County Mosquito Abatement team, operated by Commissioner Noack’s Office, conducts surveillance on the local mosquito population from May through October each year. Mosquito samples are tested for disease both in-house and by the Texas Department of State Health Services. If disease activity is found, the South County Mosquito Abatement team initiates a treatment protocol in order to minimize the risk of the disease being passed on to humans. If you have any further questions please contact our office at 281-367-3977 or The Woodlands Township at 281-210-3800.

We urge residents to take precautions while outdoors and think WET.

Wear repellent

Eliminate standing water

Treat water you can’t eliminate