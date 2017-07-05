Multi-County Crime Stoppers; Crime of the Week 07-05-17

Up to $2,300 Reward for Info Leading to Arrest in Animal Abuse Case.

Multi-County Crime Stoppers is working with a local animal rescue group and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office investigators to identify the suspect(s) involved in a gruesome animal abuse case that originated in the Old Texaco Camp Road area of East Montgomery County.

A small dog, who has been named “Justice” by her rescuers, was found with tape that had been placed around its muzzle apparently several times causing a wound exposing the dog’s cartilage and bone. It is believed that this treatment was due to someone using the small dog as a “bait” dog to train other dogs for dog fights.

Donors have given $1,300 to be added to the “up to $1,000” that Crime Stoppers can offer in felony cases such as this- so any tip leading to the arrest of suspect(s) in this case could earn you a cash reward up to $2300!

Information Source:

Deputy S. Squier 6-13-17

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office