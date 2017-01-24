Multi-County Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week: Agg Robbery Press Release

Multi- County Crime Stoppers:

Serving Liberty, San Jacinto and Montgomery Counties

On January 3rd, 2017, just before 11:00 am, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to an Aggravated Robbery at Helzberg Diamonds jewelry store located inside the Woodlands Mall. Two black males entered the store wearing reflective vests, gloves and what is believed to be fake dreadlocks. One suspect spray painted a camera on top of a display case inside the store while the second suspect used a sledge hammer to break the glass of the display case. The suspects stole six watches, valued over $70,000.00. As the suspects exited the store they were confronted by a male customer in the mall who attempted to detain them. The male was struck in the face by the suspect with the hammer. He was transported by EMS to the hospital for treatment of a laceration to his nose. The suspects exited the mall and left in a Red Toyota Rav 4, which was located abandoned at Lake Woodlands and IH-45 a short time later. The vehicle was towed to the Montgomery County Crime Lab for processing. CID and Crime Scene were notified and responded to the scene. K-9 units tracked the suspects to the Tamina area before losing the scent and calling off the search.

Please go to www.MontgomeryCountyCrimeStoppers.org to leave online tips if you have any information about this investigation, or call us at 1-800-392-STOP. All calls will remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000.