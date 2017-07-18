Multi- County Crime Stoppers: Serving Liberty, San Jacinto and Montgomery Counties Up to $1000 CA$H Reward for info leading to the FELONY arrest of any person(s) involved in the disappearance of Donna Cloud.

Donna Kay Cloud is a white female born in 1997 (20 years old) and is 5’01” weighing 133 pounds. She was last seen by her family on 10/26/16 as she was leaving for a date with an unknown male. Donna has a small child and has not been in contact with anyone in her family, nor has she attempted to contact the child since her disappearance. This is unusual behavior and her family believes she may have become a victim of foul play.

Donna has a diamond tattooed on her right ring finger, a cross on her right middle finger. The word “Faith” is tattooed on her right forearm and a crown on her left forearm. Donna has the words “Love is Enough” tattooed across her right collar bone. She also has her right nostril pierced. Anyone with information on the disappearance or current location of Donna Cloud is encouraged to call the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office or Montgomery County Crime Stoppers. Help us help this grieving family!

All calls will remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Information Source:

Deputy S. Squier 07-17-17

Case #16A197231, Detective Echols

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office

Ways you can tip: