Multi- County Crime Stoppers: Serving Liberty, San Jacinto and Montgomery Counties

Multi- County Crime Stoppers:

Serving Liberty, San Jacinto and Montgomery Counties

Case# 17A004899

On January 08, 2017 at 4:26AM a white male wearing all black and a black mask just showing his eyes and tip of his nose broke the front window of the “C Store” located at the 400 Block of Stephen F Austin Drive, Conroe. The male entered the store and took several Lotto scratch off tickets, cigarettes, and chewing tobacco (snuff). The male exited the store at 4:28AM. A few of the Lotto tickets were cashed just over an hour after the incident at locations off IH45 SB/Sawdust RD, Sawdust/ Sawmill, Woodlands PKWY/ West Panther Creek, and several locations on College Park Dr.

Please go to www.montgomerycountycrimestoppers.org to see photos of the suspects.

Go to www.MontgomeryCountyCrimeStoppers.org to leave online tips if you have any information about this investigation, or call us at 1-800-392-STOP. All calls will remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000.

Information Source:

Deputy S. Squier

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office