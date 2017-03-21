Multi- County Crime Stoppers: Serving Liberty, San Jacinto and Montgomery Counties

Multi-County Crime Stoppers, working with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), is asking for your help in an investigation involving a two-vehicle fatal hit and run crash that occurred March 16, 2017 at approximately 7:17 p.m., on SH-249 at Vallie Road.

A 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling north on SH-249, approaching Vallie Road. The driver of a westbound white Ford extended cab pickup truck failed to yield the right of way as it entered SH-249 from Vallie Road, pulling in front of the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, Terry Ponder, 53, of Magnolia, was unable to avoid the collision and struck the Ford causing damage to left rear quarter panel area. The Ford driver fled from the scene in the pickup before emergency responders arrived. Ponder was transported to Tomball Regional Hospital for his injuries and died later that evening.

