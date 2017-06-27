Multi- County Crime Stoppers: Serving Liberty, San Jacinto and Montgomery Counties Stolen Vehicle Recovered, Thieves Sought.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Multi-County Crime Stoppers is seeking your assistance in identifying two suspects involved in vehicular theft on May 21, 2017.

On May 21st a male and female pulled up to the gas station fuel pumps at Highway 249 and Decker Prairie Rose Hill Road in the Grey Cadillac pictured below. The male then entered and stole the Grey Chevrolet Pickup in the photos and the female enters the store and then leaves as well. The Chevrolet Pickup has since been recovered in Tomball, TX but any information you can offer to help identify the suspect may earn you a cash reward.

Ways you can tip: