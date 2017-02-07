Multi- County Crime Stoppers: Serving Liberty, San Jacinto and Montgomery Counties

On Thursday morning at approximately 1:00 AM the Magnolia West High School located on FM 1774 was broken into and vandals created tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of damage to the interior of the school and also smashed several computers. One suspect was caught on camera and appears to be a white or light skinned male with dark hair wearing distinctive clothing and a tattoo on his right arm protruding from his shirt sleeve. Please go to www.montgomerycountycrimestoppers.org to see photos of the suspect.

Please go to www.MontgomeryCountyCrimeStoppers.org to leave online tips if you have any information about this investigation, or call us at 1-800-392-STOP. All calls will remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000.