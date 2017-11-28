Multi- County Crime Stoppers: Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties MCSO Investigates Counterfeit Currency Crime of the Week 11-28-17

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a case of counterfeit currency and needs your help in identifying a suspect.

The suspect is a person of interest regarding the passing of counterfeit currency, at numerous locations, in both Montgomery and Harris counties. The suspect appears to be an adult, black male with medium complexion and wearing glasses with gold colored frame.

Your help could solve this crime and earn up to a $1000 CA$H reward! Tips must come through Crime Stoppers to be eligible for rewards.

For better viewing quality, the video is available at

Please refer to case #17A351257.

Information Source:

Specialist S. Squier

Montgomery County Crime Stoppers

Ways you can tip:

Toll Free Call 1-800-392-STOP [7867]

Leave a Web Tip at

http://montgomerycountycrimestoppers.org/