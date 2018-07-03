MULTIPLE LANE SHIFTS ON I-45 In the New Waverly Area starting July 6th at 8PM

WALKER COUNTY – Beginning at 8 PM Friday, July 6, 2018 the northbound I-45 traffic north of FM 1375 will be shifted from the existing northbound lanes into the newly constructed lanes in the median. Traffic will travel on the middle portion of the newly constructed FM 1374 bridge overpass. Traffic entering northbound I-45 north of FM 1374 will merge into the median at the present location. There are two 11-foot lanes with one-foot shoulders contained within concrete barrier. Drivers should reduce speed and maintain safe traveling distances between vehicles.

Northbound I-45 traffic will remain in this location until the existing northbound lanes are constructed into three lanes of concrete pavement.

Meanwhile, the new SB temporary ramp south of FM 1375 on the west frontage road will be opened and the existing SB entrance ramp will be closed. The new entrance ramp is located about 3700 feet south of the existing ramp and the traffic will merge to IH 45 southbound mainlane before Little Caney Creek bridge.

I-45 will be reconstructed to pass over local roads (including FM 1374 and FM 1375) to increase public safety by reducing any interference with I-45 traffic due to future bridge maintenance and to eliminate the damage caused by over-height loads.

To alert drivers to the lane closures and detours, changeable message signs will be placed near the northbound lanes of I-45 beginning about a week before the closures. The speed limit is reduced to 65 MPH throughout the limits of the project.

These I-45 lane closures are part of the reconstruction of I-45 that will involve replacing the existing four-lane divided highway with a six-lane highway with a concreted median barrier in southern Walker County. The project is scheduled to be completed in September 2021.

During the 4.5-year project, multiple lane shifts and relocation of traffic will take place at various times to accommodate construction activity.