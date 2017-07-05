MY35.ORG SWEEPSTAKES KICKS OFF BUSY SUMMER TRAVEL SEASON TxDOT launches quiz to educate drivers on safe driving behaviors

AUSTIN – With traffic expected to increase along I-35 and all Texas roadways during summer vacation season, the Texas Department of Transportation is encouraging safe driving habits through the launch of the My35.org Sweepstakes. Participants can enter the sweepstakes by completing a driver safety quiz on My35.org for a chance to win a donated trip to the 2017 iHeartRADIO Music Festival in Las Vegas.

“The My35.org quiz challenges drivers to examine their driving behaviors and prompts them to adopt safer driving habits,” said TxDOT Traffic Operations Director Michael Chacon. “TxDOT does its best to ensure roads are safe, but ultimately, drivers have the responsibility to be safe and drive smart. Our own actions can save lives.”

With 40 percent of Texans living within the metropolitan areas along I-35, the My35.org Sweepstakes and quiz aim to engage drivers along this major corridor. The sweepstakes and quiz are tools used as part of TxDOT’s “Be Safe. Drive Smart.” campaign, which urges drivers to pay attention, obey traffic laws and use caution, especially when driving through work zones. In 2016, there were 22,323 total crashes on I-35 in Texas, resulting in 143 lives lost. Twenty-four percent of these total crashes occurred in work zones.

To reach drivers utilizing I-35, the “Be Safe. Drive Smart.” outreach team will make appearances at three concerts in cities along the thoroughfare this summer, encouraging concert-goers to complete the My35.org quiz to enter the sweepstakes. The quiz is designed to inform and encourage better judgment and responsibility behind the wheel. The donated trip to Las Vegas is provided by a sponsorship through iHeartRADIO, and the sweepstakes runs through July 31, 2017. No purchase is necessary.

As always, TxDOT strongly encourages basic safety precautions that may help save lives: