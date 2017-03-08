National Forests and Grasslands in Texas to begin forest plan revision process

The National Forests and Grasslands in Texas is beginning a process to revise its Land and Resource Management Plan that will provides direction for managing recreation, forest vegetation, rivers and tributaries, fish and wildlife and cultural and heritage assets.

“The National Forests and Grasslands in Texas play a unique role in Texas’ landscape,” said Forest Supervisor Eddie Taylor. “A revised forest plan will further enhance the national forest’s contribution to the state’s ecological, social, and economic sustainability.”

Forest Service program managers and line officers will hold public “listening” sessions to collaborate with any interested individuals and entities, including private landowners, other federal and state agencies, businesses and local governments.

The public meetings will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at these locations:

Wise County – March 20, Decatur Civic Center, 201 E Walnut St., Decatur

San Augustine County – March 22, San Augustine Chamber of Commerce, 611 W Columbia St., San Augustine

Montgomery County – March 27, North Montgomery County Community Center,

600 Gerald St., Willis

Sabine County – March 28, Sabine Ranger Station, 5050 Hwy 21 East, Hemphill

Houston and Trinity counties – April 5, Davy Crockett Ranger Station, 18551 State Highway 7 East, Kennard

Angelina County – April 6, Pitser Garrison Convention Center, 601 N Second St., Lufkin

More information can be found at:

www.fs.usda.gov/goto/texas/planrevision

“We look forward to working with others to revise the forest plan under the new planning rule process,” Taylor said. “We already have strong collaborative relationships in the community which we hope to make even greater as we work together to assess the forest’s and grassland’s current and future needs.”

“This marks the beginning of a multi-year planning process, which starts with a comprehensive assessment of conditions and opportunities on the national forests and grasslands to help identify and evaluate relevant information,” Taylor said. “After this assessment is concluded later this year, the next step is to draft a revised forest plan, including the development of an Environmental Impact Statement. Public involvement and collaboration will continue throughout the process.”

The current forest plan was approved in 1996 and has provided direction for the past 20 years. The new planning process will consider new or emerging issues such as climate change and will use an all-lands approach to land management planning, recognizing that many management issues require an understanding of what is happening both on and off the national forests and grasslands.

To be added to the forest plan mailing list or to submit comments and information to the planning team for consideration as the assessment is developed, send an email to: TexasPlanRev@fs.fed.us or call the Supervisor’s Office at 936-639-8501.

