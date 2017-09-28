NATIONAL NIGHT OUT EVENTS

NATIONAL NIGHT OUT
CONROE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Come join us for a evening of food, fun and games!
TUESDAY OCT. 3, 5pm-8pm
TARGET PARKING LOT, I-45 & HWY 105.
THE WOODLANDS TOWNSHIP
National Night Out – Neighborhood Parties
Sunday, October 8, 2017
Lock your doors, turn on outside lights and spend the evening outside with neighbors in celebration of National Night Out in The Woodlands!
PRECINCT FOUR CONSTABLE’S OFFICE
|clock
|Tuesday, October 3 at 6 PM – 9 PM
|pin
|Show Map
Pct. 4 Constable’s Office, Montgomery County Texas
21130 US Highway 59, New Caney, Texas 77357
HUNTSVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT
|clock
|Tuesday, October 4, 2016 at 4 PM – 7 PM
The Tomball Police Department invites everyone to come out to National Night Out on Tuesday October 3rd from 6-8pm. This event will take place at The Depot, located at 201 S Elm in Tomball. The Tomball Police Department, Tomball Fire Department, Northwest EMS, Tomball Public Works, HEB Representatives and area business and retailers will set up a variety of fun and interactive displays.
SPRING ISD
HOUSTON – Sept. 27, 2017 – The Spring ISD Police Department will be hosting its annual National Night Out for Spring ISD families and community members from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3 at the Spring ISD Police Department, 210 North Forest Blvd.
The event will include fun for the entire family with entertainment, games and prizes. Parent information regarding student success and safety will also be available.