NATIONAL NIGHT OUT EVENTS

The Tomball Police Department invites everyone to come out to National Night Out on Tuesday October 3rd from 6-8pm. This event will take place at The Depot, located at 201 S Elm in Tomball. The Tomball Police Department, Tomball Fire Department, Northwest EMS, Tomball Public Works, HEB Representatives and area business and retailers will set up a variety of fun and interactive displays.

SPRING ISD

HOUSTON – Sept. 27, 2017 – The Spring ISD Police Department will be hosting its annual National Night Out for Spring ISD families and community members from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3 at the Spring ISD Police Department, 210 North Forest Blvd.

The event will include fun for the entire family with entertainment, games and prizes. Parent information regarding student success and safety will also be available.

