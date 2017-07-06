New Waverly 4th of July Record Turnout

New Waverly Fire Department and Community 4-H Club collaborate to raise nearly $40,000 to support community youth programs.

In only its second year, a partnership between Firefighters and 4-H members has elevated what was once a local celebration to an event attracting thousands to the small town of New Waverly for a traditional small town Independence Day celebration. Members of both organizations first came together in 2016 in hopes of not only continuing the popular event, but expanding its outreach by supporting the youth of New Waverly.

Tuesday’s celebration started off with a record turnout for the BBQ lunch at St. Joseph’s Hall in New Waverly, attended by nearly 800 residents, many of whom stayed for the popular live auction. The auction featured over 60 items donated by local businesses, including everything from hunting and outdoor supplies to homemade goods.

That evening, thousands gathered all around town, many of them in the same places that their families had been coming for years, to watch the fireworks show put on by New Waverly Firefighters. A Children’s Bike Parade was held at Prosperity Bank before the show started as area churches and the Community 4-H Club provided free hot dogs, sno-cones for the children and bottled water to beat the heat. Another popular attraction was the collection of hot rods and classic cars on display by local car enthusiasts, as they never fail to disappoint young and old alike.

By show time, nearly every parking spot and field around town was filled with spectators as darkness fell and the fireworks began. The show typically lasts over 20 minutes and each year has seen attendance swell as both locals and area residents are attracted to the small town feel, likened in the past as resembling a scene in a Norman Rockwell painting. Those that made their way to town this year were not disappointed as a huge cheer arose from the crowd as the last shells exploded over New Waverly.

The New Waverly Volunteer Fire Department and the New Waverly 4-H Community Club are both organizations with deep roots in the community. By joining together, their goal is to continue provide funding to support the youth of New Waverly. Funds raised during the event go to support scholarships and education for the students, with the remaining money set aside for an ambitious goal, building a multi-purpose facility to house the community’s 4-H and FFA projects and programs. At the end of the day Tuesday, $38,000 had been raised, and with additional donations coming in, the final figure is expected to approach or surpass last year’s final total of $40,000.