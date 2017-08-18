New Waverly ISD’S Board of Trustees to hold Meeting August 21st

NOTICE OF REGULAR MEETING

of the

NEW WAVERLY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT

Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of August 2017, the Board of Trustees of New Waverly Independent School District will hold a meeting at 6:00 p.m. at the Central Office, 355 Front Street, New Waverly, Texas 77358. The subjects to be discussed are listed on the agenda which is attached to and made a part of this Notice.

If, during the course of the meeting covered by this Notice, the Board of Trustees should determine that a closed or executive meeting or session of the Board of Trustees is required, then such closed or executive meeting or session as authorized by the Texas Open Meetings Act, Texas Government Code Section 551.001 et seq., will be held by the School Board at the date, hour and place given in this Notice or as soon after the commencement of the meeting covered by this Notice as the School Board may conveniently meet in such closed or executive meeting or session concerning any and all purposes permitted by the Act, including, but not limited to the following sections and purposes:

Texas Government Code Section:

Private consultation with the Board’s attorney.

Discussing purchase, exchange, lease or value of real

Discussing negotiated contracts for prospective gifts or

Discussing personnel or to hear complaints against

To confer with employees of the school district to receive information or to ask

Considering the deployment, specific occasions for, or implementation of, security personnel or

Considering discipline of a public school child, or complaint or charge against

Considering the standards, guidelines, terms or conditions the Board will follow, or will instruct its representatives to follow, in consultation

with representatives of employee groups.

Excluding witnesses from a

Should any final action, final decision or final vote be required in the opinion of the School Board with regard to any matter considered in such closed or executive meeting or session, then the final action, final decision or final vote shall be either:

in the open meeting covered by the Notice upon the reconvening of the public meeting; or

at a subsequent public meeting of the School Board upon notice thereof; as the School Board shall

On this 18th day of August 2017, this Notice was faxed to news media who had previously requested such Notice and an original copy was posted on the bulletin board in the School District Adm ilding at 355 Front Street, New Waverty, Texas on said date.

NEW WAVERLY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT 355 FRONT STREET

NEW WAVERLY, TEXAS 77358-3527

AGENDA

Monday, August 21,2017 6:00 P.M .

BUDGET AND TAX RATE HEARIN G:

Call Hearing to order Conduct Public Hearing on proposed 2017 – 2018 Budget and Tax Rate Adjourn REGULAR MEETIN G: Call Meeting to order Presentations: Public Comments/Announcements

Action Items:

Consider Minutes for July 17, 2017 Consider Financial Statement for July 2017 Consider Budget Amendment for 2016 – 2017 Consider Amended Budget for 2016 – 2017 Consider Budget for 2017 – 2018 Consider Tax Rate for 2017 – 2018 Consider First Rating Consider 2017 – 2018 Band Handbook Executive Session: For the purpose of considering the appointment, employment,

evaluation, reassignment, duties, discipline, or dismissal of a public officer or employee or to hear complaints or charges against a public officer or employee.

Action Items:

Action on Executive Session Items as appropriate Information Items: Enrollments District Passes Testing AYP

STAAR scores Action Items:

Adjourn

“An Equal Opportunity Employer”