NOTICE OF MONDAY, MARCH 19, 2018
of the
NEW WAVERLY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT
Notice is hereby given that on the March 19, 2018, the Board of Trustees of New Waverly Independent School District will hold a meeting at 5:00 PM at the Central Office, 355 Front Street, New Waverly, Texas 77358. The subjects to be discussed are listed on the agenda which is attached to and made a part of this Notice.
If, during the course of the meeting covered by this Notice, the Board of Trustees should determine that a closed or executive meeting or session of the Board of Trustees is required, then such closed or executive meeting or session as authorized by the Texas Open Meetings Act, Texas Government Code Section 551.001 et seq., will be held by the School Board at the date, hour and place given in this Notice or as soon after the commencement of the meeting covered by this Notice as the School Board may conveniently meet in such closed or executive meeting or session concerning any and all purposes permitted by the Act, including, but not limited to the following sections and purposes:
Texas Government Code Section:
551.71
551.72
551.73 551.74 551.75
551.76
551.82
551.83
551.84
Private consultation with the Board’s attorney.
Discussing purchase, exchange, lease or value of real property. Discussing negotiated contracts for prospective gifts or donations. Discussing personnel or to hear complaints against personnel.
To confer with employees of the school district to receive information or to ask questions.
Considering the deployment, specific occasions for, or implementation of, security personnel or devices.
Considering discipline of a public school child, or complaint or charge against personnel.
Considering the standards, guidelines, terms or conditions the Board will follow, or will instruct its representatives to follow, in consultation with representatives of employee groups.
Excluding witnesses from a hearing.
Should any final action, final decision or final vote be required in the opinion of the School Board with regard to any matter considered in such closed or executive meeting or session, then the final action, final decision or final vote shall be either:
(a) in the open meeting covered by the Notice upon the reconvening of the public meeting; or
(b) at a subsequent public meeting of the School Board upon notice thereof; as the School Board shall determine .
On this Thursday, Marchl5, 2018, this Notice was faxed to news media who had previously requested such Notice and an original copy was posted on the bulletin board in the School District Administration Building at 355 Front Street, New Waverly, Texas on said date.
NEW WAVERLY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT 355 FRONT STREET
NEW WAVERLY, TEXAS 77358-3527
AG EN DA
Monday, March 19, 2018 5:00 PM
1. Call meeting to order
2. Public Comments/Announcements
3. Presentations
A. Ideal Impact
4. Action Items:
A. Consider Minutes for February 19, 2018
B. Consider Financial Statement for February 2018
C. Consider Changing Employee Calendar for 2017 – 2018
D. Consider Changing Contract language on All Employee Contracts
E. Consider Application of Waiver for Five (5) Staff Development Days
F. Consider Agreement with Breviloba Pipeline Company
5. Executive Session:
A. For the purpose of considering the appointment, employment, evaluation, reassignment, duties, discipline, or dismissal of a public officer or employee or to hear complaints or charges against a public officer or employee.
1. Consider Evaluation and Renewal of Contract for Superintendent
2. Consider Renewal of Contract for Assistant Superintendent
3. Consider Renewal of Contracts for Principals
4. Consider Renewal of Contract for Director of Special Education
5. Consider Renewal of Contract for Director of Student Services
6. Consider Renewal of Contracts for Counselors
7. Consider Renewal of Contract for Athletic Director
8. Consider Renewal of Contract for Diagnostician
9. Consider Renewal of Contracts for All Teachers
6. Action Items:
A. Consider Contract Renewals
B. Consider Date for April Board of Trustees Meeting
C. Action of Executive Session Items as appropriate
7. Information Items:
A. Testing
B. New Track Update
C. Free Breakfast and Lunch
D. Information on Paychecks
8. Action Item
A. Adjourn
