New Waverly voter initiative on alcohol sales

Precinct 4 Residents Hope to put Alcohol on the Ballot this Fall

A group of local residents and business owners in the New Waverly area are collecting petition signatures aimed at putting an initiative allowing “liquor by the drink” on the ballot this fall for Walker County Pct. 4 and the City of New Waverly.

If the effort is successful, then residents will have the opportunity to vote yes or no to allowing the sale of liquor by the drink, in the city, county or both if residents approve in both jurisdictions.

Proponents of the ballot initiative believe that the inability to sell liquor by the drink, such as at restaurants, discourages potential businesses from coming to the area, sending them further south or north to the City of Huntsville where sales are allowed.

Residents wishing to sign the petition can do so at Anita’s Mexican Restaurant on Hwy 75 in New Waverly, or by contacting Brandon Decker at 936-788-4805. All signatures need to be collected and submitted by Friday, July 14th.