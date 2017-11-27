NOTICE OF MEETING COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT CORPORTION CITY OF WILLIS, TEXAS ON NOVEMBER 28TH

Notice is hereby given that a regular meeting of the Community Development Corporation of the above name City will be held on the 28th of November, 2017 at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall at 200 N. Bell Street, Willis, Texas at which time the following subjects will be discussed, to-wit:

1. Call to order the regular meeting.

2. Roll Call, Pledge of Allegiance, and Invocation

3. CITIZENS INQUIRY

a. Present November Citizen of the Month. Name January Citizen of the Month

b. Public Comments

c. Keep Willis Beautiful Report

4. CONSENT AGENDA

a. Consider the minutes of the previous meeting: September 26, 2017.

b. Approval of financial statements.

5. NEW BUSINESS

a. Discuss and take action on bids for basketball court covers at Martin Luther King Park and Pine Circle Park.

b. Discuss and take action of Welcome to Willis sign on northbound I-45 off ramp.

c. Discuss and take action on Willis Christmas Celebration.

d. Discuss and take action on the July 4th Fireworks Contract.

e. Discuss and take action on MLK Park Restrooms.

f. Hear update on survey for MLK Park.

6. REPORTS

Input from Board related to issues for possible inclusion on future agendas.

7. ADJOURN

