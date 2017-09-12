NOTICE OF REGULAR CONROE CITY COUNCIL MEETING CITY HALL COUNCIL CHAMBERS – 300 WEST DAVIS ST.

A. Discuss Emergency Rental Generators Contract for Wastewater Treatment Plant. N. McGuire

B. Discuss Tower Lease Agreement with Gulf Coast Regional 9-1-1 Emergency Communications District. S. Williams

C. Discuss Theatre Use Agreement with Little Theatre of Conroe, Inc., d/b/a The Players Theatre Company. M. Winberry

D. Recess Open Meeting in order to conduct Closed Executive Session pursuant to Texas Government Code Chapter 551.071 and 551.072 relating to: · Discuss purchase of property (2.4750 Acre Tract) located at the Southwest corner of Ed Kharbat Drive and Southmore Drive. · Discuss purchase of property (1.033 Acre Drainage Easement) located approximately 500 feet south of Southmore Drive. · SJRA GRP Contract Litigation · Litigation with Lone Star Groundwater Conservation on District Rules and DFC process Reconvene Open Meeting Mayor Powell

Briefing – The Council will be briefed on and may discuss any item on the Action Agenda.