Studio: 936-588-5878 | Main Office: 936-441-6610

NOTICE OF REGULAR CONROE CITY COUNCIL MEETING CITY HALL COUNCIL CHAMBERS – 300 WEST DAVIS ST.

by | Sep 12, 2017 | Local News

 

CONVENES:              WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 13, 2017 – 2:00 P.M. – RECESS RECONVENES:           THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 14, 2017 – 6:00 P.M. – ADJOURN

 

 

 

CALL TO ORDER CALL OF ROLL

 

WORK SESSION

 

A. Discuss Emergency Rental Generators Contract for Wastewater Treatment Plant. N. McGuire
B. Discuss   Tower   Lease   Agreement   with   Gulf   Coast   Regional   9-1-1   Emergency Communications District. S. Williams
C. Discuss Theatre Use Agreement with Little Theatre of Conroe, Inc., d/b/a The Players Theatre Company. M. Winberry
D. Recess Open Meeting in order to conduct Closed Executive Session pursuant to Texas Government Code Chapter 551.071 and 551.072 relating to:

·         Discuss purchase of property (2.4750 Acre Tract) located at the Southwest corner of Ed Kharbat Drive and Southmore Drive.

·         Discuss  purchase  of  property  (1.033  Acre  Drainage  Easement)  located approximately 500 feet south of Southmore Drive.

·         SJRA GRP Contract Litigation

·         Litigation with Lone Star Groundwater Conservation on District Rules and DFC process

Reconvene Open Meeting

 Mayor Powell
Briefing – The Council will be briefed on and may discuss any item on the Action Agenda.
Council Members Inquiry Time – Pursuant to Tex. Gov. Code Sec. 551.042 the Mayor or Council Members may inquire about a subject not specifically listed on this agenda. Responses are limited to a recitation of existing policy or a statement of specific factual information given in response to the inquiry. Any deliberation or decision shall be limited to a proposal to place the subject on the agenda of a future meeting.

 

 

RECESS

 

RECONVENE

 

 

 

 

CALL TO ORDER CALL OF ROLL

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 14, 2017 – 6:00 P.M.

 

INVOCATION/PLEDGE PROCLAMATIONS/RECOGNITIONS

CITIZEN INQUIRIES – NOT TO EXCEED 30 MINUTES

 

ACTION AGENDA

 

1. Consider  Feasibility  Study  for  the  expansion  of  the  Oscar  Johnson,  Jr. Community Center (OJJCC). F. Welch
2. Workshop Theatre Use Agreement with Little Theatre of Conroe, Inc., d/b/a The Players Theatre Company. M. Winberry
CONSENT AGENDA
3. Workshop Consider  Emergency  Rental  Generators  Contract  for Wastewater  Treatment Plant. N. McGuire
4. Workshop Consider approval of Tower Lease Agreement with Gulf Coast Regional 9-1-1 Emergency Communications District. S. Williams
5. Acknowledge receipt of proposed FY 2018 budget for HOT promotional activities by TPProperty, LLC (LaTorretta). M. Winberry
6. Commission and Board Meeting absences. S. Taylor
7. Consider City Council Minutes held August 9 and 10, 2017, August 17, 2017,

August 23 & 24, 2017, and August 28, 2017.

 S. Gorjón
8. Payment of statements. S. Williams

ADJOURN

 

I certify that the above notice of meeting was posted on the bulletin board in City Hall, 300 West Davis, and in other places accessible to the public on the 8th day of September, 2017.

 

 

 

Soco M. Gorjón, City Secretary

 

 