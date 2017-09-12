NOTICE OF REGULAR CONROE CITY COUNCIL MEETING CITY HALL COUNCIL CHAMBERS – 300 WEST DAVIS ST.

CONVENES: WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 13, 2017 – 2:00 P.M. – RECESS RECONVENES: THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 14, 2017 – 6:00 P.M. – ADJOURN
CALL TO ORDER CALL OF ROLL
WORK SESSION
|A.
|Discuss Emergency Rental Generators Contract for Wastewater Treatment Plant.
|N. McGuire
|B.
|Discuss Tower Lease Agreement with Gulf Coast Regional 9-1-1 Emergency Communications District.
|S. Williams
|C.
|Discuss Theatre Use Agreement with Little Theatre of Conroe, Inc., d/b/a The Players Theatre Company.
|M. Winberry
|D.
|Recess Open Meeting in order to conduct Closed Executive Session pursuant to Texas Government Code Chapter 551.071 and 551.072 relating to:
· Discuss purchase of property (2.4750 Acre Tract) located at the Southwest corner of Ed Kharbat Drive and Southmore Drive.
· Discuss purchase of property (1.033 Acre Drainage Easement) located approximately 500 feet south of Southmore Drive.
· SJRA GRP Contract Litigation
· Litigation with Lone Star Groundwater Conservation on District Rules and DFC process
Reconvene Open Meeting
|Mayor Powell
|Briefing – The Council will be briefed on and may discuss any item on the Action Agenda.
|Council Members Inquiry Time – Pursuant to Tex. Gov. Code Sec. 551.042 the Mayor or Council Members may inquire about a subject not specifically listed on this agenda. Responses are limited to a recitation of existing policy or a statement of specific factual information given in response to the inquiry. Any deliberation or decision shall be limited to a proposal to place the subject on the agenda of a future meeting.
RECESS
RECONVENE
CALL TO ORDER CALL OF ROLL
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 14, 2017 – 6:00 P.M.
INVOCATION/PLEDGE PROCLAMATIONS/RECOGNITIONS
CITIZEN INQUIRIES – NOT TO EXCEED 30 MINUTES
ACTION AGENDA
|1.
|Consider Feasibility Study for the expansion of the Oscar Johnson, Jr. Community Center (OJJCC).
|F. Welch
|2.
|Workshop
|Theatre Use Agreement with Little Theatre of Conroe, Inc., d/b/a The Players Theatre Company.
|M. Winberry
|CONSENT AGENDA
|3.
|Workshop
|Consider Emergency Rental Generators Contract for Wastewater Treatment Plant.
|N. McGuire
|4.
|Workshop
|Consider approval of Tower Lease Agreement with Gulf Coast Regional 9-1-1 Emergency Communications District.
|S. Williams
|5.
|Acknowledge receipt of proposed FY 2018 budget for HOT promotional activities by TPProperty, LLC (LaTorretta).
|M. Winberry
|6.
|Commission and Board Meeting absences.
|S. Taylor
|7.
|Consider City Council Minutes held August 9 and 10, 2017, August 17, 2017,
August 23 & 24, 2017, and August 28, 2017.
|S. Gorjón
|8.
|Payment of statements.
|S. Williams
ADJOURN
I certify that the above notice of meeting was posted on the bulletin board in City Hall, 300 West Davis, and in other places accessible to the public on the 8th day of September, 2017.
Soco M. Gorjón, City Secretary