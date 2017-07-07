Studio: 936-588-5878 | Main Office: 936-441-6610

Oak Ridge North City Council to hold Budget Workshop on July 12th

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING

 

 

Paul Bond, Council Place I

Clin1 McClarcn, Mayor Pro Tern, Council Place 2 Alex Jones, Council Place 3

Michelle Cassio, Council Place 4 Frances Planchard, Council Place 5

 

 

Jim Kuykendall. Mayor

Vicky Rudy, Ci1y Manager Chris Nichols, Cicy Auorney Laura Calco1e, City Secre1ary

 

 

NOTICE OF CITY COUNCIL WORKSHOP

MEETING SESSION AT 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday, July  12, 2017 City Municipal Building

Bob Williams Memorial Council Chambers 27424 Robinson Road

Oak Ridge North, Texas 77385

 

AGENDA

 

CALL TO ORDER ROLL CALL

 

PRE-VIEW FY 2018 BUDGET WORKSHOP ADJOURN