OAK RIDGE NORTH CITY COUNCIL TO HOLD A MEETING JUNE 25TH

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING

Paul Bond, Mayor Pro Tern, Council Place I Clint McClaren,Council Place 2

OAK RIDGE NORTH

Alex Jones, Council Place 3 Michelle Cassio, Council Place 4

Frances Planchard, Council Place 5

Vicky Rudy, City Manager Chris Nichols, City Attorney Elizabeth Harrell, City Secretary

REGULAR CITY COUNCIL MEETING

MEETING SESSION AT 7:00 p.m.

Monday, June 25, 2018 City Municipal Building

Bob Williams Memorial Council Chambers 27424 Robinson Road

Oak Ridge North, Texas 77385

AGENDA

CALL TO ORDER

CITY COUNCIL ROLL CALL INVOCATION/MOMENT OF SILENCE PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

CITIZENS COMMENTS (for matters not on the agenda)

This provides an opportunity for citizens to comment on non–agenda items in advance of the regular business of the City Council. Comments shall be limited to three (3) minutes per person. By state law, comments by the Mayor or Council members on any item not on the agenda shall be limited to:

Statements of specificfactual information given in re:;,ponse to any

A recitation of existing policy in response to an

A proposal toplace the subject on the agendafor afuture

DEPARTMENT REPORTS COURT REPORT -Report on Monthly Activities

PARKS AND RECREATION REPORT -Report on Monthly Activities

FINANCE REPORT -Report on May 2018 Financials

ASSISTANT TO THE CITY MANAGER REPORT Report on Monthly Activities Report on Economic Development Corporation Update on FY20 19 Budget Schedule

CITY MANAGER REPORT Report on Monthly Activities Report on Montgomery Central Appraisal District annual operating budget request for FY 2019 Update on City Manager search committee activities Discussion regarding possible City Council I City Manager staff development for transition training



OLD BUSINESS

MINUTES -Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve the minutes of the Regular City Council meeting held June 11,

NEW BUSINESS

POLICE MOTORCYCLE Consider, and if deemed necessary, approve purchase of a 2018 Kawasaki police style motorcycle in the amount of $24,630.5 1 to replace existing

BUDGET AMENDMENT – Consider, and if deemed necessary, approve Ordinance 12-20 18 for Budget Amendment No. 3, amending the Public

Works operating budget to increase revenue for Sale of Property from $ 1,000 to

$25,560 and create an expense line to transfer $24,631 to the Capital Improvement Fund to offset cost of Police Motorcycle purchase.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

EXECUTIVE SESSION -The City Council may adjourn into Executive Session as authorized by Chapter 551 of the Government Code for the following purpose: . Section 551.071(2) – Consultation with the City Attorney to receive legal advice concerning the City’s execution of a proposed interlocal development agreement for proposed capital improvements to Robinson Road and the I-45 Overpass between the City, Montgomery County, TIRZ # 1, and the Oak Ridge North Development Authority.

4.2 Section 551.071(1) and (2) -Consultation with City Attorney – Receive legal advice regarding threatened or contemplated legal action to enforce the City of Oak Ridge North Code of Ordinances against the business operating as “Boone’s Restoration, Inc.” from the residence located at 27309 Blueberry Hill Drive, City of Oak Ridge North, Texas 77385

4.3. Discussion and possible action resulting from executive session.

ADJOURN