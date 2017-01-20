Oak Ridge North City Council to hold Regular Meeting January 23rd

REGULAR CITY COUNCIL MEETING

MEETING SESSION AT 7:00 p.m.

Monday , January 23, 2017 City Municipal Building

Bob Williams Memorial Council Chambers 27424 Robinson Road

Oak Ridge North, Texas 77385

AGENDA

CALL TO ORDER

CITY COUNCIL ROLL CALL INVOCATION/MOMENT OF SILENCE PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

CITIZENS COMMENTS (for matlers not on the agenda)

This provid es an opportunity f or citizens to comment on non–agenda items in advance of the regular business of the City Council. Comments shall be limited to three (3) minutes per p erson. By state law, comments by the Mayor or Council members on any item not on the agenda shall be limited to:

Statements of specificfa ctual information given in response to any inquiry .

A recitation of existing policy in response to an

A proposal toplace the subject on the agendafor afuture me

PRESENTATIONS Presentation of the Comptroller Transparency Stars Award

Presentation honoring outgoing City Council Member and Economic Development Board Member Tom Coale

ENGINEERING REPORT Sanitary Sewer Rehabilitation Project

2.1. l. Project Update

2.1.2. Consider, and if deemed appropriate, authorize payment of Pay Estimate No. 4, in the amount of $24,623.76.

Water Plant 1 Modifications – Project Update

Commerce Park Waterline Extension (North) -Project Update

Certificate of Convenience and Necessity Application -Project Update

Marilyn Edgar Park Baseball Field -Project Update

DEPARTMENT REPORTS COURT REPORT -Report on Monthly Activities

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT REPORT -Report on Monthly Activities

FINANCIAL REPORT Monthly Financial Reports for November and December Quarterly Investment Report Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve quarterly investment

POLICE REPORT -Report on Monthly Activities

CITY MANAGER REPORT Report on Monthly Activities Discussion regarding a possible request for proposals for solid waste services and recycling Discussion regarding dates for Hometown Spirit Award



OLD BUSINESS

MINUTES -Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve minutes of the Regular City Council Meeting held January 9,

NEW BUSINESS

COUNCIL MEMBER RESIGNATION Receive, discuss and accept Tom Coale’s resignation from City Council Place #1

Discussion and possible action regarding appointment to fill vacated City Council Place #1

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION (EDC) BOARD CHANGES Consider, and if deemed appropriate, appoint a City Council representative to the EDC Board to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Tom Coale from City Council, for a term to expire October

Discussion and possible action to fill by appointment any vacancies created by the appointment of a City Council representative to the EDC board to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Tom Coale from City

CHAPTER 380 REIMBURSEMENT – Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve sales tax rebate to SkyGroup Investments, LLC in the amount of $28,357.34 for fiscal year 2016 per Section 4 of the Chapter 380 Agreement executed on or about March 24, 2014.

LAND PURCHASE CONTRACT -Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve an Economic Development Corporation contract to purchase real property located at 135 Spring Pines Drive, Oak Ridge North, TX, in the amount of $350,000.00 for use as water detention and

ENTERGY TEXAS, -Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve Ordinance No. 01-2017 regarding annual authorization for municipal participation in the regulatory proceedings of Entergy Texas, Inc. in 2017.

ORDINANCE NO. 01-2017

A ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF OAK RIDGE NORTH, TEXAS, AUTHORIZING PARTICIPATION WITH OTHER ENTERGY SERVICE AREA CITIES IN MATTERS CONCERNING ENTERGY TEXAS, INC. AT THE PUBLIC UTILITY COMMISSION OF TEXAS AND THE FEDERAL ENERGY REGULATORY COMMISSION IN 2017

CITY ELECTIONS

I 0.1. Discussion and possible action regarding contracting with Montgomery County for City elections in May 2017

10.2. Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve Ordinance No. 02-2017 providing for the holding of a General Election and Special Election on May 6, 2017.

ORDINANCE NO. 02-2017

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF OAK RIDGE NORTH, TEXAS, PROVIDING FOR THE HOLDING OF A GENERAL ELECTION TO BE HELD ON MAY 6, 2017, FOR THE PURPOSE OF ELECTING AT-LARGE THREE (3) CITY COUNCIL MEMBERS FOR PLACES 2, 4 AND S; ANO PROVIDING FOR THE HOLDING OF A SPECIAL ELECTION TO BE HELD ON MAY 6, 2017, FOR THE PURPOSE OF ELECTING AT-LARGE ONE (1) CITY COUNCIL MEMBER FOR PLACE 1 TO FILL THE UNEXPIRED TERM VACATED BY RESIGNATION; AND PROVIDING DETAILS RELATING TO THE HOLDING OF SUCH ELECTION.

EXECUTIVE SESSION – The City Council may adjourn into Executive Session as

authorized by Chapter 551 of the Government Code for the following purpose: