OAK RIDGE NORTH CITY COUNCIL TO HOLD SPECIAL CALLED MEETING AUGUST 15TH

Aug 13, 2018 | Local News

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING

 

 

Paul Bond. Mayor Pro Tem. Council Place I Clint McClaren.Council Place 2

Alex Jones, Council Place 3 Michelle Cassio, Council Place 4

Frances Planchard, Council Place 5

Vicky Rudy, City Manager Chris Nichols, City Attorney Elizabeth Hll.City Secretary

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jim Kuykendall , Mayor

 

SPECIAL CALLED CITY COUNCIL MEETING

MEETING SESSION AT 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, August 15, 2018 City Municipal Building

Bob Williams Memorial Council Chambers 27424 Robinson Road

Oak Ridge North , Texas 77385

 

AGENDA

 

CALL TO ORDER ROLL CALL

 

  1. EXECUTIVE SESSION – The City Council may adjourn into Executive Session as authorized by Chapter 551 of the Government Code for the following purpose:
    • Section 074 -Personnel Matters. City Council will consider applications and further action to fill the position of City Manager and may deliberate the appointment, employment , evaluation, reassignment, duties, discipline, or dismissal of a public officer or employee.
    Discussion and possible action resulting from Executive Session

 

 

 

ADJOURN

 