OAK RIDGE NORTH CITY COUNCIL TO HOLD SPECIAL CALLED MEETING AUGUST 15TH

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING
Paul Bond. Mayor Pro Tem. Council Place I Clint McClaren.Council Place 2
Alex Jones, Council Place 3 Michelle Cassio, Council Place 4
Frances Planchard, Council Place 5
Vicky Rudy, City Manager Chris Nichols, City Attorney Elizabeth Hll.City Secretary
Jim Kuykendall , Mayor
SPECIAL CALLED CITY COUNCIL MEETING
MEETING SESSION AT 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, August 15, 2018 City Municipal Building
Bob Williams Memorial Council Chambers 27424 Robinson Road
Oak Ridge North , Texas 77385
AGENDA
CALL TO ORDER ROLL CALL
- EXECUTIVE SESSION – The City Council may adjourn into Executive Session as authorized by Chapter 551 of the Government Code for the following purpose:
- Section 074 -Personnel Matters. City Council will consider applications and further action to fill the position of City Manager and may deliberate the appointment, employment , evaluation, reassignment, duties, discipline, or dismissal of a public officer or employee.
- Discussion and possible action resulting from Executive Session
ADJOURN