OAK RIDGE NORTH CITY COUNCIL TO HOLD SPECIAL CALLED MEETING AUGUST SECOND

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING

Paul Bond.Mayor Pro Tem.Council Place I Clint McClarcn. Council Place 2

Alex Jones.Council Place 3 Michelle Cassio. Council Place 4 Frances Planchard.Council Place 5

Vicky Rudy, City Manager Chris N ichols, Ci1y Attorney

Elizabeth Harrell. City Secretary

Jim Kuykendall, Mayor

SPECIAL CALLED CITY COUNCIL MEETING

MEETING SESSION AT 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, August 2, 2018 City Municipal Building

Bob Williams Memorial Council Chambers 27424 Robinson Road

Oak Ridge North, Texas 77385

AGENDA

CALL TO ORDER ROLL CALL

l . EXECUTIVE SESSION – The City Council may adjourn into Executive Session as authorized by Chapter 551 of the Government Code for the following purpose:

Section 074 – Personnel Matters. City Council will consider applications for the position of City Manager and may deliberate the appointment, employment, evaluation, reassignment , duties, discipline, or dismissal of a public officer or employee.

Discussion and possible action resulting from Executive Session

ADJOURN