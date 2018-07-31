OAK RIDGE NORTH CITY COUNCIL TO HOLD SPECIAL CALLED MEETING AUGUST SECOND

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING
Paul Bond.Mayor Pro Tem.Council Place I Clint McClarcn. Council Place 2
Alex Jones.Council Place 3 Michelle Cassio. Council Place 4 Frances Planchard.Council Place 5
Vicky Rudy, City Manager Chris N ichols, Ci1y Attorney
Elizabeth Harrell. City Secretary
Jim Kuykendall, Mayor
SPECIAL CALLED CITY COUNCIL MEETING
MEETING SESSION AT 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, August 2, 2018 City Municipal Building
Bob Williams Memorial Council Chambers 27424 Robinson Road
Oak Ridge North, Texas 77385
AGENDA
CALL TO ORDER ROLL CALL
l . EXECUTIVE SESSION – The City Council may adjourn into Executive Session as authorized by Chapter 551 of the Government Code for the following purpose:
- Section 074 – Personnel Matters. City Council will consider applications for the position of City Manager and may deliberate the appointment, employment, evaluation, reassignment , duties, discipline, or dismissal of a public officer or employee.
- Discussion and possible action resulting from Executive Session
ADJOURN