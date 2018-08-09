OAK RIDGE NORTH CITY COUNCIL TO HOLD SPECIAL MEETING ON SUNDAY, AUGUST 12TH

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING

SPECIAL CALLED CITY COUNCIL MEETING

MEETING SESSION AT 2 p.m.

Sunday August 12, 2018 City Municipal Building

Bob Williams Memorial Council Chambers 27424 Robinson Road

Oak Ridge North, Texas 77385

AGENDA

CALL TO ORDER ROLL CALL

I . EXECUTIVE SESSION – The City Council may adjourn into Executive Session as authorized by Chapter 551 of the Government Code for the following purpose:

. Section 074 -Personnel Matters. City Council will consider applications and further action to fill the position of City Manager and may deliberate the appointment, employment, evaluation, reassignment, duties. discipline, or dismissal of a public officer or employee.

Discussion and possible action resulting from Executive Session

ADJOURN