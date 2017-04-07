Oak Ridge North City Council to meet April 10th

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING

Paul Bond, Council Place I

Clint McClaren, Mayor Pro Tem, Council Place 2 Alex Jones, Council Place 3

Michelle Cassio, Coun cil Place 4 Frances Planchard, Council Place 5

Jim Kuykendall. Mayor

Vicky Rudy, City Manager Chris Nichols, City Attorney Laura Calcote, City Secretary

REGULAR CITY COUNCIL MEETING

MEETING SESSION AT 7:00 p.m.

Monday, April 10, 2017 City Municipal Building

Bob Williams Memorial Council Chambers 27424 Robinson Road

Oak Ridge North, Texas 77385

CALL TO ORDER

CITY COUNCIL ROLL CALL INVOCATION/MOMENT OF SILENCE PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

AGENDA

CITIZENS COMMENTS (for matters not on the agenda)

This provides an opportunity for citizens to comment on non-agenda items in advance of the regular business of the City Council. Comments shall be limited to three (3) minutes per person. By state law, comments by the Mayor or Council members on any item not on the agenda shall be limited to:

Statements of specificfactual information given in response to any

A recitation of existing policy in response to an

A proposal toplace the subject on the agendafor afuture

PRESENTATION -Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve a proclamation setting April 2017 as “Safe Digging Month” in the City of Oak Ridge

DEPARTMENT REPORTS BUILDING DEPARTMENT Report on Monthly Activities Code Enforcement Report

POLICE -Report on Monthly Activities

PUBLIC WORKS Report on Monthly Activities Hotel Easement Appraisal -Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve offer to purchase easement from AT&T in the amount of $20, Master Thoroughfare Plan -Discussion and possible action regarding proposal for Master Thoroughfare Plan

CITY MANAGER

Report on Monthly Activities

Report on status of proposed rezoning of properties along the south side of Robinson Road and proposed zoning regulations associated with a new Robinson Road zoning district

Report on status of negotiation of terms and scope of work for potential new

Inter-Local Cooperation Agreement by and between the City of Oak Ridge North, Texas and Montgomery County Drainage District No. 6 for maintenance of drainage facilities

Update on events including Election Forum and Hometown Spirit Award

OLD BUSINESS

MINUTES -Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve the minutes from the Regular City Council Meeting held March 27,

NEW BUSINESS

COMMUNITY AFFAIRS COMMITTEE APPOINTMENTS Consider, and if deemed appropriate, appoint a member to position 2 on the Community Affairs Committee for a term to expire in April

. Consider, and if deemed appropriate, appoint a member to position 9 on the Community Affairs Committee for a term to expire in April

SWEARlNG IN OF COMMUNITY AFFAIRS COMMITTEE (CAC) APPOINTMENTS – City Secretary to swear in CAC appointed and reappointed members to positions 2, 5, 6, 7, 8 and