Oak Ridge North City Council to meet April 10th

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING
Paul Bond, Council Place I
Clint McClaren, Mayor Pro Tem, Council Place 2 Alex Jones, Council Place 3
Michelle Cassio, Coun cil Place 4 Frances Planchard, Council Place 5
Jim Kuykendall. Mayor
Vicky Rudy, City Manager Chris Nichols, City Attorney Laura Calcote, City Secretary
REGULAR CITY COUNCIL MEETING
MEETING SESSION AT 7:00 p.m.
Monday, April 10, 2017 City Municipal Building
Bob Williams Memorial Council Chambers 27424 Robinson Road
Oak Ridge North, Texas 77385
CALL TO ORDER
CITY COUNCIL ROLL CALL INVOCATION/MOMENT OF SILENCE PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
AGENDA
CITIZENS COMMENTS (for matters not on the agenda)
This provides an opportunity for citizens to comment on non-agenda items in advance of the regular business of the City Council. Comments shall be limited to three (3) minutes per person. By state law, comments by the Mayor or Council members on any item not on the agenda shall be limited to:
- Statements of specificfactual information given in response to any
- A recitation of existing policy in response to an
- A proposal toplace the subject on the agendafor afuture
- PRESENTATION -Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve a proclamation setting April 2017 as “Safe Digging Month” in the City of Oak Ridge
- DEPARTMENT REPORTS
- BUILDING DEPARTMENT
- Report on Monthly Activities
- Code Enforcement Report
- POLICE -Report on Monthly Activities
- PUBLIC WORKS
- Report on Monthly Activities
- Hotel Easement Appraisal -Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve offer to purchase easement from AT&T in the amount of $20,
- Master Thoroughfare Plan -Discussion and possible action regarding proposal for Master Thoroughfare Plan
- CITY MANAGER
- BUILDING DEPARTMENT
- Report on Monthly Activities
- Report on status of proposed rezoning of properties along the south side of Robinson Road and proposed zoning regulations associated with a new Robinson Road zoning district
- Report on status of negotiation of terms and scope of work for potential new
Inter-Local Cooperation Agreement by and between the City of Oak Ridge North, Texas and Montgomery County Drainage District No. 6 for maintenance of drainage facilities
- Update on events including Election Forum and Hometown Spirit Award
OLD BUSINESS
- MINUTES -Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve the minutes from the Regular City Council Meeting held March 27,
NEW BUSINESS
- COMMUNITY AFFAIRS COMMITTEE APPOINTMENTS
- Consider, and if deemed appropriate, appoint a member to position 2 on the Community Affairs Committee for a term to expire in April
- . Consider, and if deemed appropriate, appoint a member to position 9 on the Community Affairs Committee for a term to expire in April
- SWEARlNG IN OF COMMUNITY AFFAIRS COMMITTEE (CAC) APPOINTMENTS – City Secretary to swear in CAC appointed and reappointed members to positions 2, 5, 6, 7, 8 and
- VANTAGETRUST COMPANY, LLC – Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve proposed amendments to Declaration of Trust of VantageTrust Company and the provisions of the ICMA Retirement