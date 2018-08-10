OAK RIDGE NORTH CITY COUNCIL TO MEET AUGUST 13TH

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING

Paul Bond, Mayor Pro Tem, Council Place I Clint McClaren, Council Place 2

Alex Jones, Council Place 3

Michelle Cassio, Council Place 4 Frances Planchard, Council Place S

Jim Kuykendal l. Mayor

Vicky Rudy, City Manager Chris Nichols, City Attorn ey

Elizabeth Harrell, City Secretary

REGULAR CITY COUNCIL MEETING

MEETING SESSION AT 7:00 p.m.

Monday, August 13, 2018 City Municipal Building

Bob Williams Memorial Council Chambers 27424 Robinson Road

Oak Ridge North , Texas 77385

AGENDA

CALL TO ORDER

CITY COUNCIL ROLL CALL

INVOCATION/MOMENT OF SILENCE PLEDGE OF ALLEGlANCE

CITIZENS COMMENTS (for mallers not on the agenda)

This provides an opportunity for citizens to comment on non-agenda items in advance of the regular business of the City Council. Comments shall be limited to three (3) minutes per person. By state law, comments by the Mayor or Council members on any item not on the agenda shall be limited to:

I) Statements of specificfa ctual information given in resp onse to any inquir

A recitation of existing policy in response to an inquir

A pr opo sal to pla ce the subject on the agendafor afu ture me

PRESENTATION -Girl Scout Troop 106012 to present to Council the Lending Library Program

DEPARTM ENT REPORTS BUILDrNG DEPARTMENT REPORT

2.1.1 . Report on Monthly Activities

2.1.2. Report on Code Enforcement

PUBLIC WORKS REPORT – Projects Update

PARKS & RECREATION REPORT -Report on Monthly Activities

POLICE REPORT – Report on Monthly Activities

ASSISTANT TO THE CITY MANAGER REPORT -Update on Budget Schedule

CITY SECRETARY REPORT MOBILITY COMMITTEE NOMINATION – Discussion and possible action regarding nomination of Willis City Manager Hector Forestier to fill the alternate position for Other



Providers/Small Cities on the Mobility Committee for the Conroe -The Woodlands Urbanized Area (UZA)

ELECTIONS -Consider, and if deemed appropriate, authorize use of the Oak Ridge North Municipal Building as an election day polling place for the November 6, 2018

MONTGOMERY CENTRAL APPRAISAL DISTRICT (MCAD) NOMINATION – Discussion regarding potential nomination of a candidate for the election of the Montgomery County Central Appraisal District’s Board of Directors 2018-2019 term

RESOLUTION NO. 2018-08

A RESOLUTION SUBMITTING A NOMINATION AS A CANDIDATE TO FILL THE VACANCY OF THE MONTGOMERY CENTRAL APPRAISAL DISTRICT’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS 2018-2019 TERM.

CITY MANAGER REPORT – Report on Monthly Activities

OLD B USINESS

SAN JACINTO RIVER AUTHORITY GROUNDWATER REDUCTION PLANNING (GRP) ­ Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve Resolution 2018-10 casting a vote for Joe Sherwin for appointment to the GRP Contract Review Committee.

RESOLUTION NO. 2018-10

A RESOLUTION OF THE CITY COll ‘CIL OF THE CITY OF OAK RIDGE NORTH, TEXAS, CASTI G A VOTE FOR JOE SHERWI FOR APPOINTMENT TO THE GRP CONTRACf REVIEW COMM ITfEE.

MINUTES Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve the minutes of the Regular City Council meeting held July 23, 201

Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve the minutes of the Joint City Council, TIRZ and ORNDA meeting held July 23, 201

Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve the minutes of the City Council Budget Workshop held July 25, 201

Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve the minutes of the Special Called City Council meeting held July 28,

Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve the minutes of the Special Called City Council meeting held August 2,

Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve the minutes of the Special Called City Council meeting held August 6,

FIRST AMENDMENT TO THE WASTE MANAGEMENT SOLID WASTE AGREEMENT – Consider, and if deemed necessary, approve First Amendment to the City of Oak Ridge North and Waste Management Solid Waste Collection and Transportation Agreement authorizing Waste Management to impose a one-time increase in monthly base rates by eighty-nine cents ($.89).

PROPERTY, LIABILITY AND WORKERS COMPENSATION COVERAGE – Discussion and possible action regarding Property, Liability and Workers Compensation Coverage analysis from Texas Municipal League Intergovernmental Risk Pool (TMLIRP).

NEW BUSINESS

BUDGET AMENDMENT Consider and if deemed appropriate, approve Ordinance 15-2018, Budget Amendment No.4 , amending the Administration operating budget to increase Full Time Salaries by $35,000,

Retirement by $4,325 and Soc Security/Medicare by $500 to cover the payout of vacation and sick time to Vicky Rudy upon her reti rement.

Consider and if deemed appropriate, approve payout for accrued but unused sick leave and vacation as of August 31, 2018 to Vicky Rudy, in the approximate amount of $36,000.

Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve Ordinance 16-2018, Budget Amendment No. 5, amending the Administration operating budget for interest earnings and miscellaneous revenue to more accurately reflect the year’s income and offsets needed for increases in administrative software/support and miscellaneous expenses.

CHIEF OF POLICE RETIREMENT . Discussion and possible action regardi ng Chief of Police Andrew Walter’s notice of retirement

Discussion and possible action regarding naming Tom Libby as Chief of Police-Elect

IMPACT FEES -Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve and adopt Comment 201 8-01 from the Capital Improvement Advisory Committee recommending no change in the City’s impact fees for water and wastewater i

SCHEDULE OF FEES – Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve Resolution No. 201 8-08 adopting a new Schedule of Fees to include the adoption of ballfield rental fee and swim lesson

RESOLUTION NO. 2018-09

A RESOLUTION Of THE CITY COUNCIL Of THE CITY Of OAK RIDGE NORTH, TEXAS. Ai\IENOING RESOLUTION NO. 2017-12 APPROVED OCTOBER 9. 2017. SAME BEING A RESOUITIO: AMENDING A SCllEOULE Of SERVICE FEES, RATES. DEPOSITS, A ‘0 OTHER RATE CHARGES FOR PUBLIC SERVICES A 0 llSE OF PUBLIC FACILITIES, BY AOOPTI ‘G AN AMENDED SCHEDULE OF FEE ANO CHARGES: A ‘0 PROVIDING OTHER MATTERS RELATI G TO THE SUBJECT

1 1. PROPOSAL FOR RIGHT OF WAY (ROW) ACQUISITION – Discussion and possible action regarding approval of the RPS contract proposal that includes the acquisition of the necessary ROW for the City of Oak Ridge North.

ROBINSON ROAD CENTER SUBDIVISION PLAT – Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve plat of a commercial subdivision of I .7933 acres of land in the Montgomery County School Land Survey A -350, Montgomery County : Creating one reserve, one block. Block I , Restricted Reserve “A”, as submitted.

SUBSTANDARD STRUCTURE – Presentation and Public Hearing on structure located at 27202 Blueberry Hill Presentation by Building Official to provide report and recommendations on the structure located at 27202 Blueberry Hill

Presentation by Owner, Lienholder, or Mortgagee regarding abatement or demolition plan for structure located at 27202 Blueberry Hill

Open Public Hearing

Receive Public Comments

Close Public Hearing

Discussion and possible action to declare substandard the structure located at 27202 Blueberry Hill and to enter an order providing for the abatement of the substandard condition(s) and/or demolition of the substandard

SUBSTANDARD STRUCTURE – Presentation and Public Hearing on structure located at 27270 Paula Lane Presentation by Building Official to provide report and recommendations on the structure located at 27270 Paula Lane

Presentation by Owner, Lienholder, or Mortgagee regarding abatement or demolition plan for structure located at 27270 Paula Lane

Open Public Hearing

Receive Public Comments

Close Public Hearing

Discussion and possible action to declare substandard the structure located at 27270 Paula Lane and to enter an order providing for the abatement of the substandard condition(s) and/or demolition of the substandard