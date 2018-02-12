OAK RIDGE NORTH CITY COUNCIL TO MEET FEBRUARY 12TH

REGULAR CITY COUNCIL MEETING
MEETING SESSION AT 7:00 p.m.
Monday, February 12, 2018 City Municipal Building
Bob Williams Memorial Council Chambers 27424 Robinson Road
Oak Ridge North, Texas 77385
AGENDA
CALL TO ORDER
CITY COUNCIL ROLL CALL INVOCATION/MOMENT OF SILENCE PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
CITIZENS COMMENTS (for matters not on the agenda)
This provides an opportunity for citizens to comment on non–agenda items in advance of the regular business of the City Council. Comments shall be limited to three (3) minutes per person. By state law, comments by the Mayor or Council members on any item not on the agenda shall be limited to:
- I) Statements of specific factual information given in response to any
- A recitation of existing policy in response to an
- A proposal toplace the subject on the agendafor afuture mee
- PRESENTATIONS
- Juan Barrera 15-year Service Award Recognition
- Roddy & Linda Rodriquez & Leah Gray for being an “Essential Piece” Community Recognition
- Coach Brian Fitzgerald – ORHS Coach of the Year Recognition
- 2. ENGINEERING REPORT -Report on Certificate of Convenience and Necessity
3. DEPARTMENT REPORTS
3.1 BUILDING DEPARTMENT
- Report on Monthly Activities
- Report on Building Permits
- Report on Code Enforcement
- COMMUNITY PROGRAMS – Report on Monthly Activities
- POLICE REPORT –
3.3.l Report on Monthly Activities
3.3.2 Presentation of Racial Profiling Analysis for 2017
- PUBLIC WORKS
- Report on Monthly Activities
- Master Thoroughfare Plan – Discussion regarding setting the date of February 26th at 6:00 pm for an engineering workshop
- Hillside Drainage – Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve for payment Invoice # 1-105 in the amount of $244,992.65 to Rebel Contractors for what has been installed, inspected and tested to
- Robinson Road Tum Lane – Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve for payment Invoice # 1217048 in the amount of $18,400 to RPS for Final Design Phase.
- CITY MANAGER – Report on Monthly Activities
OLD BUSINESS
- MINUTES – Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve the minutes of the Regular City Council Meeting held January 22, 2018.
NEW BUSINESS
- PERSONNEL
- Administrat ive Assistant for Public Works – Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve new position of Administrative Assistant for Public
- Budget Amendment – Consider and if deemed appropriate, approve Ordinance No. 03- 2018, Budget Amendment 1, to move $52,220 in salaries and benefits from Public Works to salaries and benefit s in Adm inistration to accommodate difference in salary for new Director of Finance and added position of Accounting Assistant.
- EXECUTIVE SESSION – The City Council may adjourn into Executive Session as authorized by Chapter 551 of the Government Code for the following purpose:
- Section 071(1) and (2) – Consultation with City Attorney -Receive legal advice regarding mediation and status of condemnation proceedings concerning real property located in the extraterritoria l jurisdiction (ETJ)
|
Discussion and possible action resulting from Executive Session