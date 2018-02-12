Studio: 936-588-5878 | Main Office: 936-441-6610

OAK RIDGE NORTH CITY COUNCIL TO MEET FEBRUARY 12TH

by | Feb 12, 2018 | Local News

REGULAR CITY COUNCIL MEETING

 

MEETING SESSION AT 7:00 p.m.

Monday, February  12, 2018 City Municipal Building

Bob Williams Memorial Council Chambers 27424 Robinson Road

Oak Ridge North, Texas 77385

 

AGENDA

 

CALL TO ORDER

CITY COUNCIL ROLL CALL INVOCATION/MOMENT  OF SILENCE PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

CITIZENS COMMENTS (for matters not on the agenda)

This provides an opportunity for citizens to comment on nonagenda items in advance of the regular business of the City Council. Comments shall be limited  to  three  (3)  minutes per person. By state law, comments by the  Mayor or Council members on any item not  on the agenda shall be limited to:

  1. I) Statements of specific factual information given in response to any
  • A recitation of existing policy in response to an
  • A proposal toplace  the subject on the agendafor  afuture  mee

 

  1. PRESENTATIONS
    • Juan Barrera 15-year Service Award Recognition
    • Roddy & Linda Rodriquez & Leah Gray for being an “Essential Piece” Community Recognition
    • Coach Brian Fitzgerald – ORHS Coach of the Year Recognition

 

  1. 2. ENGINEERING REPORT -Report on Certificate of Convenience and Necessity

 

3.      DEPARTMENT  REPORTS

3.1   BUILDING DEPARTMENT

  • Report on Monthly Activities
  • Report on Building Permits
  • Report on Code Enforcement
  • COMMUNITY PROGRAMS – Report on Monthly Activities

 

  • POLICE REPORT –

3.3.l     Report on Monthly Activities

3.3.2    Presentation of Racial Profiling Analysis for 2017

  • PUBLIC WORKS
    • Report on Monthly Activities
    • Master Thoroughfare Plan – Discussion regarding setting the date of February 26th at 6:00 pm for an engineering workshop
    • Hillside Drainage – Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve for payment Invoice # 1-105 in the amount of $244,992.65 to Rebel Contractors for what has been installed, inspected and tested to
    • Robinson Road Tum Lane – Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve for payment Invoice # 1217048 in the amount of $18,400 to RPS for Final Design Phase.
  • CITY MANAGER – Report on Monthly Activities

 

OLD BUSINESS

 

  1. MINUTES – Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve the minutes of the Regular City Council Meeting held January 22, 2018.

 

NEW BUSINESS

 

  1. PERSONNEL
    • Administrat ive Assistant for Public Works – Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve new position of Administrative Assistant for Public
    • Budget Amendment – Consider and if deemed appropriate, approve Ordinance No. 03- 2018, Budget Amendment 1, to move $52,220 in salaries and benefits from Public Works to salaries and benefit s in Adm inistration to accommodate difference in salary for new Director of Finance and added position of Accounting Assistant.

 

  1. EXECUTIVE SESSION – The City Council may adjourn into Executive Session as authorized by Chapter 551 of the Government Code for the following purpose:
    • Section 071(1) and (2) – Consultation with City Attorney -Receive legal advice regarding mediation and status of condemnation proceedings concerning real property located in the extraterritoria l jurisdiction (ETJ)
 

l, the undersigned authority, do hereby certify that this notice of meeting was posted in the front window of the Oak Ridge North Municipal Building, a place convenient and readily accessible to the general public at all times and on the City’s official int ernet website at http ://www .oakridgcnorth .com and said nolice was posted on the following date and time: Friday, February 9, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. and remained so posted at least

72 hours b fore said meeting was convened.

  

NOTICE OF ASSISTANCE AT THE PUBLIC MEETING

 

The City of Oak Ridge North City Municipal Buildin g and ‘the Council Chambers are wheelchair accessible. Access to the buildin g and special parking are available at the prima ry north entrance facing Robinson Road. Persons
with disabilities who plan to attend this meeting are

requested to contact the City Secretary at 281-292-4648 or by fax 28 l-367-7729, or by email at

eharrcll fa’oakridgcnorth.com , 48 hours prior to this meetin g.

 

Notice also given to the Courier, The Houston Chronicle-and The Villager.

 

Discussion and possible action resulting from Executive Session