OAK RIDGE NORTH CITY COUNCIL TO MEET JULY 23RD

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING

Paul Bond, Mayor Pro Tern, Council Place I Clint McClaren, Council Place 2

Alex Jones, Council Place 3

Michelle Cassio, Council Place 4 Frances Planchard, Council Place 5

OAK RIDGE

Vicky Rudy, City Manager Chris Nichols, City Attorney

Elizabeth Harrell, City Secretary

Jim Kuykendall, Mayor

REGULAR CITY COUNCIL MEETING

MEETING SESSION AT 7:00 p.m.

Monday, July 23, 2018 City Municipal Building

Bob Williams Memorial Council Chambers 27424 Robinson Road

Oak Ridge North, Texas 77385

AGENDA

CALL TO ORDER

CITY COUNCIL ROLL CALL INVOCATION/MOMENT OF SILENCE PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

CITIZENS COMMENTS (for matters not on the agenda)

This provides an opportunity for citizens to comment on non–agenda items in advance of the regular business of the City Council. Comments shall be limited to three (3) minutes p er person. By state law, comments by the Mayor or Council members on any item not on the agenda shall be limited to:

Statements of specificfa ctual information given in response to any inquiry.

A recitation of existing policy in response to an

A proposal toplac e the subject on the agendafor afutur e meetin

PRESENTATION Service Award Recognition for Tom Libby, 25 Years

Service Award Recognition for Doug Barry, 25 Years

Service Award Recognition for Heather Neeley, 5 Years

Service Award Recognition for Joe Sherwin, 5 Years

Waste Management Presentation regarding request from Waste Management for increase in fees for recycling services

Discussion and possible action regarding Waste Management’s proposed increase in recycling fees pursuant to Section 03 of the Municipal Solid Waste Collection and Transportation Agreement

DEPARTMENT REPORTS COURT REPORT -Report on Monthly Activities

PARKS & RECREATION -Report on Monthly Activities

PUBLIC WORKS REPORT – Report on maintenance projects in the City

ASSISTANT TO THE CITY MANAGER I ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT REPORT Report on Monthly Activities Update on Budget Schedule

FINANCE REPORT Report on Monthly Financials for June 2018 Quarterly Investment Report – Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve City of Oak Ridge North Quarterly Investment

CITY SECRETARY REPORT – Report on CenterPoint Energy’s Notice oflntent to Reduce Base Rates and Interim Rates

CITY MANAGER REPORT – Report on monthly activities

OLD BUSINESS

MINUTES Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve the minutes of the Regular City Council meeting held July 09,

Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve the minutes of the City Council Budget Workshop held July 11,

NEW BUSINESS

TIRZ CHAIRMAN -Consider, and if deemed appropriate, appoint a Chairman for the TIRZ 1 Board of Directors

SEIZURE FUNDS -Presentation regarding use of the Police Department Seizure Funds

27202 BLUEBERRY HILL -NUISANCE & SUBSTANDARD STRUCTURES Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve expenditure to abate nuisance conditions at 27202 Blueberry Hill pursuant to 34, Art. Ill, Div. 2 of the Code of Ordinances.

Discussion and possible action regarding the initiation of substandard proceedings, including the use of emergency measures, to declare substandard certain structures located at 27202 Blueberry Hill pursuant to 15, Art. I of the Code of Ordinances.

Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve Ordinance 13-2018 calling a public hearing to show cause why the real property and improvements located at 27202 Blueberry Hill, Oak Ridge North, Texas 77385 should not be declared to be a substandard building or

ORDINANCE NO. 13-2018

AN ORDINANCE CALLING A PUBLIC HEARING BEFORE THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF OAK RIDGE NORTH, TEXAS TO BE HELD ON THE 13th DAY OF AUGUST 2018, AT 7:00 O’CLOCK P.M. AT THE CITY OF OAK RIDGE NORTH CITY HALL, 27424 ROBINSON ROAD, BOB WILLIAMS MEMORIAL COUNCIL CHAMBERS, CITY OF OAK RIDGE NORTH, TEXAS, TO SHOW CAUSE WHY THE REAL PROPERTY LOCATED AT 27202 BLUEBERRY HILL, OAK RIDGE NORTH [CONROE], MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TEXAS 77385 AND THE IMPROVEMENTS THEREUPON SHOULD NOT BE DECLARED TO BE A SUBSTANDARD BUILDING OR STRUCTURE.

27270 PAULA LANE -NUISANCE & SUBSTANDARD STRUCTURES Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve expenditure to abate nuisance conditions at 27270 Paula Lane pursuant to 34, Art. III, Div. 2 of the Code of Ordinances.

Discussion and possible action regarding the initiation of substandard proceedings, including the use of emergency measures, to declare substandard certain structures located at 27270 Paula Lane pursuant to 15, Art. I of the Code of Ordinances.

Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve Ordinance 14-2018 calling a public hearing to show cause why the real property and improvements located at 27270 Paula Lane, Oak Ridge North, Texas 77385 should not be declared to be a substandard building or

ORDINANCE N0.14-2018

AN ORDINANCE CALLING A PUBLIC HEARING BEFORE THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF OAK RIDGE NORTH, TEXAS TO BE HELD ON THE 13th DAY OF AUGUST 2018, AT 7:00 O’CLOCK P.M. AT THE CITY OF OAK RIDGE NORTH CITY HALL, 27424 ROBINSON ROAD, BOB WILLIAMS MEMORIAL COUNCIL CHAMBERS, CITY OF OAK RIDGE NORTH, TEXAS, TO SHOW CAUSE WHY THE REAL PROPERTY LOCATED AT 27270 PAULA LANE, OAK RIDGE NORTH [CONROE], MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TEXAS 77385 AND THE IMPROVEMENTS THEREUPON SHOULD NOT BE DECLARED TO BE A SUBSTANDARD BUILDING OR STRUCTURE.

TAX COLLECTION Consider and Accept “Certification of Excess Collections” Report regarding debt service taxes for

Consider and Accept “Certification of Debt Service Collection Rate” for the 2018- 2019 budget

PROPERTY, LIABILITY AND WORKERS COMPENSATION COVERAGE Discussion regarding Property, Liability and Workers Compensation Coverage proposal from Travelers Insurance through Harding-Conley-Drawert-Tinch (HCDT) Insurance Agency

Discussion and possible action regarding authorization for the Mayor to sign a letter of Possible Non-Renewal to Texas Multistate Intergovernmental Risk Pool (TMLIRP) regarding Property, Liability and Workers Compensation Coverage

EXECUTIVE SESSION -The City Council may adjourn into Executive Session as authorized by Chapter 551 of the Government Code for the following purpose: Section 071(2) -Consultation with the City Attorney to receive legal advice concerning the City’s execution of a proposed interlocal development agreement for proposed capital improvements to Robinson Road and the I-45 Overpass between Montgomery County, the City of Oak Ridge North, Texas, Reinvestment Zone Number One, City of Oak Ridge North, Texas (TIRZ #1), and the Oak Ridge North Development Authority (“ORNDA”).

11.3. Discussion and possible action resulting from executive session. ADJOURN