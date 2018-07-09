OAK RIDGE NORTH CITY COUNCIL TO MEET JULY 9TH

Paul Bond, Mayor Pro Tern, Council Place I Clint McClaren, Council Place 2

OAK RIDGE NORTH

Alex Jones, Council Place 3 Michelle Cassio, Council Place 4 Frances Planchard, Council Place S

Vicky Rudy, City Manager Chris Nichols, City Attorney

Elizabeth Harrell, City Secretary

Jim Kuykendall, Mayor

REGULAR CITY COUNCIL MEETING

MEETING SESSION AT 7:00 p.m.

Monday, July 09, 2018 City Municipal Building

Bob Williams Memorial Council Chambers 27424 Robinson Road

Oak Ridge North, Texas 77385

AMENDED AGENDA

CITIZENS COMMENTS (for matters not on the agenda)

This provides an opportunity for citizens to comment on non–agenda items in advance of the regular business of the City Council. Comments shall be limited to three (3) minutes per person.

I) Statements of specificfactual information given in response to any

A recitation of existingpolicy in response to an inquiry.

A proposal toplace the subject on the agendafor future meeting.

PRESENTATIONS Montgomery County Hospital District -Video presentation and brief update on MCHD and the services provided to the

Montgomery County Emergency Communications District (MCECD) MCECD Proposed Budget or Fiscal Year 2019 RESOLUTION 2018-06 -Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve Resolution No. 2018-06 approving Montgomery County Emergency Communication District Budget for Fiscal Year 2019.



RESOLUTION NO. 2018-06

A RESOLUTION OF THE CITY OF OAK RIDGE NORTH, TEXAS, APPROVING THE MONTGOMERY COUNTY EMERGENCY COMMUNICATION DISTRICT BUDGET FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019.

Consider, and if deemed appropriate, nominate Jack Yates, City Administrator, of Montgomery, Texas, to the MCECD 9-1-1 Board of Managers for a two-year term from October 1, 2018 to September 30,

Waste Management Presentation regarding request from Waste Management for increase in fees for recycling services Discussion and possible action regarding Waste Management proposed increase in recycling fees



Resolution 2018-07 National Society Sons of the American Revolution ­ Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve Resolution No. 2018-07 commending the National Society Sons of the American Revolution for their many patriotic efforts.

RESOLUTION NO. 2018-07

A RESOLUTION OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF OAK RIDGE NORTH, TEXAS, SUPPORTING THE NATIONAL SOCIETY SONS OF THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION FOR THEIR MANY PATRIOTIC EFFORTS

DEPARTMENT REPORTS BUILDING DEPARTMENT Report on Monthly Activities Report on Code Enforcement

PUBLIC WORKS -Projects Update

PARKS AND RECREATION -Report on Monthly Activities

POLICE DEPARTMENT -Report on Monthly Activities

CITY MANAGER Report on Monthly Activities Discussion and possible action regarding nominations for TML Risk Pool Board



OLD BUSINESS

MINUTES Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve the minutes of the Regular City Council meeting held June 25,

Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve the minutes of the City Council Capital Budget Workshop held June 27,

EXECUTIVE SESSION -The City Council may adjourn into Executive Session as authorized by Chapter 551 of the Government Code for the following purpose: Section 071(1) and (2) -Consultation with City Attorney -Receive legal advice regarding threatened or contemplated legal action to enforce the City of Oak Ridge North Code of Ordinances against the business operating as “Boone’s Restoration, Inc.” from the residence located at 27309 Blueberry Hill Drive, City of Oak Ridge North, Texas 77385

Discussion and possible action resulting from executive sess

