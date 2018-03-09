OAK RIDGE NORTH CITY COUNCIL TO MEET MARCH 12TH

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING

Paul Bond. Council Place I

Clint McClaren, Mayor Pro Tern, Council Place 2 Alex Jones, Council Place 3

Michelle Cassio, Council Place 4 Frances Planchard. Council Place 5

J im Kuykendall, Mayor

Vicky Rudy, City Manager Chris Nichols, City Attorney

Elizabeth Harrell.City Secretary

REGULAR CITY COUNCIL MEETING

MEETING SESSION AT 7:00 p.m.

Monday, March 12, 2018 City Municipal Building

Bob Williams Memorial Council Chambers 27424 Robinson Road

Oak Ridge North, Texas 77385

AGENDA

CALL TO ORDER

CITY COUNCIL ROLL CALL INVOCATION/MOMENT OF SILENCE PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

CITIZENS COMMENTS (for matters not on the agenda)

This provides an opportunity for citizens to comment on non-agenda items in advance of the regular business of the City Council. Comments shall be limited to three (3) minutes per person. By state law, comments by the Mayor or Council members on any item not on the agenda shall be limited to:

I) Statements of specificfactual information given in response to any

A recitation of existing policy in response to an

A proposal toplace the subject on the agendafor afuture

PRESENTATION – Promotion of Officer James Kipness DEPARTMENT REPORTS

1.1 BUILDING DEPARTMENT

Report on Monthly Activities

Report on Building Permits

Report on Code Enforcement

POLICE REPORT – Report on Monthly Activities

PUBLIC WORKS – Report on Monthly Activities

COMMUNITY PROGRAMS Report on Monthly Activities Discussion and possible action regarding proposed Fourth of July parade start time of 10:00 m. on Wednesday, July 4, 2018 Discussion and possible action regarding pool season pass rates and swim lessons rates for 2018 season



CITY MANAGER

3.4.l Report on Monthly Activities

3.4.2 Discussion regarding possible Candidate Forum on April 18, 2018

OLD BUSINESS

MINUTES Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve the minutes of the Master Thoroughfare Plan Workshop held February 26,

Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve the minutes of the Regular City Council Meeting held February 26,

NEW BUSINESS

WOODFOREST BANK – Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve Resolution No. 2018-01 authorizing the Mayor to execute an extension to the Depository and Baking Services Agreement with Woodforest Bank for an additional two-year term.

RESOLUTION NO. 2018 -01

A RESOLUTION OF THE CITY OF OAK RIDGE NORTH, TEXAS, AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO EXECUTE AN EXTENSION TO THE DEPOSITORY AND BANKING SERVICES AGREEMENT BY AND BE1WEEN THE CITY OF OAK RIDGE NORTH, TEXAS AND WOODFOREST BANK FOR AN ADDITIONAL lWO (2) YEARS TO MARCH 12,2020, UNDER THE SAME CONTRACT TERMS.

VAUGHT TRACT ANNEXATION -Discussion and possible action regarding the annexation of a 81-acre tract of land out of the Montgomery County School Land Survey, Abstract No. 350, acquired by the City of Oak Ridge North, Texas by Award of Special Commissioners and the Agreed Judgment filed in the case styled Cause No. 16-02-01345, City of Oak Ridge North, Texas vs. Vaught Investments, Ltd., et al.

OAK RIDGE NORTH SECTION 3, REPLAT #I -Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve or deny staff recommendation regarding application for replat for a subdivision of

1.232 acres of land in the Charles Eisterwall survey A – 191, Montgomery County Texas; also being a part oflot 380 of the Oak Ridge North Section 3 Volume 7, Page 237 M.C.M.R.; creating one reserve, one block.

COMMUNITY AFFAIRS COMMITTEE APPOINTMENTS Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve a member to position 1 on the Community Affairs Committee for a term to expire in March 2020.

Consider, and if deemed appropriate, appoint a member to position 2 on the Community Affairs Committee for a term to expire in March 2020.

Consider, and if deemed appropriate, appoint a member to position 3 on the Community Affairs Committee for a term to expire in March 2020.

Consider, and if deemed appropriate, appoint a member to position 4 on the Community Affairs Committee for a term to expire in March 2020.

ADJOURN