Oak Ridge North City Council to Meet March 27th

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING

REGULAR CITY COUNCIL MEETING

MEETING SESSION AT 7:00 p.m.

Monday, March 27, 2017 City Municipal Building

Bob Williams Memorial Council Chambers 27424 Robinson Road

Oak Ridge North , Texas 77385

CALL TO ORDER

CITY COUNCIL ROLL CALL INVOCATION/MOMENT OF SILENCE PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

AGENDA

C ITIZENS COMMENTS (for matters not on the agenda)

This provides an opportunity for citizens to commen/ on non-agenda items in advance of the regular business of the City Council. Comments shall be limited to three (3) minutesper person. By state law, comments by the Mayor or Council members on any item not on the agenda shall be limited to:

Statements of specific factual information given in response to any inquiry.

A recitation of existing policy in respons e to an inqu

A proposal to place the subj ect on the agendafor afutur e meeting.

PRESENTATION TO KRISTEN WOOLLEY , DIRECTOR OF FINANCE

DEPARTMENT REPORTS COURT REPORT – Report on Monthly Activities

COMMUNITY PROGRAMS REPORT – Report on Monthly Activities

FINANCE REPORT Report on February 2017 Financials Report on FY 2016 Year End Financials . ORDINANCE 07-2017 -Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve Ordinance No. 07-2017, authorizing the reallocation of surplus funds encumbrances.



ORDINANCE NO. 07-2017

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF OAK RIDGE NORTH,TEXAS,APPROVING THE ENCUMBRANCE OF $355,203.05 FROM THE GENERAL FUND AND $362,278.80 FROM THE WATER/SEW ER FUND FROM THE FISCAL YEAR 2015-2016 FUND BALANCES TO BE ALLOCATED TO THE CAPITALIMPROVEMENTS RESERVE FUND IN FISCAL YEAR 2016-2017

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT REPORT -Report on Monthly Activities

CITY SECRETARY REPORT -Report on Candidate Forum set for April 13, 2017

CITY MANAGER REPORT Report on Monthly Activities Update regarding Robinson Road Commercial District Update regarding Police Seizure Fund



OLD BUSINESS

MINUTES -Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve the minutes of the Regular City Council meeting held March 13,

MONTGOMERY COUNTY DRAINAGE DISTRICT 6 (DD6) Discussion and possible action regarding the non-renewal of the Inter-Local Cooperation Agreement by and between the City of Oak Ridge North, Texas and Montgomery

County Drainage District No. 6 for maintenance and repair of drainage facilities

Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve proposed notice of non-renewal of the Inter-Local Cooperation Agreement by and between the City of Oak Ridge North, Texas and Montgomery County Drainage District 6 for maintenance and repair of drainage facilities.

Discussion and possible action to nominate a city council member to attend negotiation meetings between the City of Oak Ridge North, Texas and Montgomery County Drainage District 6 for maintenance of DD6-owned drainage facilities

NEW BUSINESS

RESOLUTION 2017-04 – Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve Resolution No. 2017-04 opposing House Bill 15, which caps local revenues and interefers with City services.

RESOLUTION NO. 2017-04

A RESOLUTION OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF OAK RIDGE NORTH. TEXAS, OPPOSING LEGISLATION THAT CAPS LOCAL REVENUES AND INTERFERES WITH CITY SERVICES.

TELECOMMUNICATIONS ACCESS RATES -Consider, and ifdeemed appropriate, approve 2017 Consumer Price Index (CPI) Adjustment to municipal telecommunications right-of-way access line

PLANNING & ZONING APPOINTMENTS Consider, and ifdeemed appropriate, appoint a member to position 4 on the Planning & Zoning Commission for a term to expire in March

Consider, and if deemed appropriate, appoint a member to position 5 on the Planning & Zoning Commission for a term to expire in March

Consider, and if deemed appropriate, appoint a member to position 6 on the Planning &

Zoning Commission for a term to expire in March 2019.

Consider, and if deemed appropriate, appoint a member to position 7 on the Planning & Zoning Commission for a term to expire in March

COMMUNITY AFFAIRS COMMITTEE APPOINTMENTS Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve a member to position 5 on the Community Affairs Committee for a term to expire in April

Consider, and if deemed appropriate, appoint a member to position 6 on the Community Affairs Committee for a term to expire in April 2019.

Consider, and if deemed appropriate, appoint a member to position 7 on the Community Affairs Committee for a term to expire in April

Consider, and if deemed appropriate, appoint a member to position 8 on the Community Affairs Committee for a term to expire in April 2019.

Consider, and if deemed appropriate, appoint a member to position 9 on the Community Affairs Committee for a term to expire in April

ADJOURN