Oak Ridge North City Council to Meet March 27th

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING
REGULAR CITY COUNCIL MEETING
MEETING SESSION AT 7:00 p.m.
Monday, March 27, 2017 City Municipal Building
Bob Williams Memorial Council Chambers 27424 Robinson Road
Oak Ridge North , Texas 77385
CALL TO ORDER
CITY COUNCIL ROLL CALL INVOCATION/MOMENT OF SILENCE PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
AGENDA
CITIZENS COMMENTS (for matters not on the agenda)
This provides an opportunity for citizens to commen/ on non-agenda items in advance of the regular business of the City Council. Comments shall be limited to three (3) minutesper person. By state law, comments by the Mayor or Council members on any item not on the agenda shall be limited to:
- Statements of specific factual information given in response to any inquiry.
- A recitation of existing policy in respons e to an inqu
- A proposal to place the subj ect on the agendafor afutur e meeting.
- PRESENTATION TO KRISTEN WOOLLEY , DIRECTOR OF FINANCE
- DEPARTMENT REPORTS
- COURT REPORT – Report on Monthly Activities
- COMMUNITY PROGRAMS REPORT – Report on Monthly Activities
- FINANCE REPORT
- Report on February 2017 Financials
- Report on FY 2016 Year End Financials
- . ORDINANCE 07-2017 -Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve Ordinance No. 07-2017, authorizing the reallocation of surplus funds encumbrances.
ORDINANCE NO. 07-2017
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF OAK RIDGE NORTH,TEXAS,APPROVING THE ENCUMBRANCE OF $355,203.05 FROM THE GENERAL FUND AND $362,278.80 FROM THE WATER/SEW ER FUND FROM THE FISCAL YEAR 2015-2016 FUND BALANCES TO BE ALLOCATED TO THE CAPITALIMPROVEMENTS RESERVE FUND IN FISCAL YEAR 2016-2017
- ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT REPORT -Report on Monthly Activities
- CITY SECRETARY REPORT -Report on Candidate Forum set for April 13, 2017
- CITY MANAGER REPORT
- Report on Monthly Activities
- Update regarding Robinson Road Commercial District
- Update regarding Police Seizure Fund
OLD BUSINESS
- MINUTES -Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve the minutes of the Regular City Council meeting held March 13,
- MONTGOMERY COUNTY DRAINAGE DISTRICT 6 (DD6)
- Discussion and possible action regarding the non-renewal of the Inter-Local Cooperation Agreement by and between the City of Oak Ridge North, Texas and Montgomery
County Drainage District No. 6 for maintenance and repair of drainage facilities
- Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve proposed notice of non-renewal of the Inter-Local Cooperation Agreement by and between the City of Oak Ridge North, Texas and Montgomery County Drainage District 6 for maintenance and repair of drainage facilities.
- Discussion and possible action to nominate a city council member to attend negotiation meetings between the City of Oak Ridge North, Texas and Montgomery County Drainage District 6 for maintenance of DD6-owned drainage facilities
NEW BUSINESS
- RESOLUTION 2017-04 – Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve Resolution No. 2017-04 opposing House Bill 15, which caps local revenues and interefers with City services.
RESOLUTION NO. 2017-04
A RESOLUTION OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF OAK RIDGE NORTH. TEXAS, OPPOSING LEGISLATION THAT CAPS LOCAL REVENUES AND INTERFERES WITH CITY SERVICES.
- TELECOMMUNICATIONS ACCESS RATES -Consider, and ifdeemed appropriate, approve 2017 Consumer Price Index (CPI) Adjustment to municipal telecommunications right-of-way access line
- PLANNING & ZONING APPOINTMENTS
- Consider, and ifdeemed appropriate, appoint a member to position 4 on the Planning & Zoning Commission for a term to expire in March
- Consider, and if deemed appropriate, appoint a member to position 5 on the Planning & Zoning Commission for a term to expire in March
- Consider, and if deemed appropriate, appoint a member to position 6 on the Planning &
Zoning Commission for a term to expire in March 2019.
- Consider, and if deemed appropriate, appoint a member to position 7 on the Planning & Zoning Commission for a term to expire in March
- COMMUNITY AFFAIRS COMMITTEE APPOINTMENTS
- Consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve a member to position 5 on the Community Affairs Committee for a term to expire in April
- Consider, and if deemed appropriate, appoint a member to position 6 on the Community Affairs Committee for a term to expire in April 2019.
- Consider, and if deemed appropriate, appoint a member to position 7 on the Community Affairs Committee for a term to expire in April
- Consider, and if deemed appropriate, appoint a member to position 8 on the Community Affairs Committee for a term to expire in April 2019.
- Consider, and if deemed appropriate, appoint a member to position 9 on the Community Affairs Committee for a term to expire in April
ADJOURN
